Don Jr. posted a photo of himself in an alligator-infested lake, and the jokes are endless.

Buckle up, world, because we have yet another installment of Donald Trump Jr's Messy Instagram on our hands, and this episode is chock-full of poetic imagery.

This weekend Don Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle took a trip to Louisiana to to support attorney general Jeff Landry's hunting fundraiser and take embarrassing photos.

On Sunday, Don Jr. stayed true to form by posting a photo of himself swimming in a slimy alligator-infested swamp lake.

He captioned it by explaining that the photo op was part of a bet, so naturally he couldn't say no:

"This is what happens when someone bets me a good sum that there’s no way that the guy from New York City would swim in a gator infested swamp/bayou down in Louisiana. Easy money!!!"

The sight of Don Jr. swimming in slime would make this photo top tier roast bait no matter what. But seeing a man whose father wants to "drain the swamp" cuddled up in the slime elevates the photo to an artistic level of roast bait.