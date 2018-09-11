Don Jr. posted a photo of himself in an alligator-infested lake, and the jokes are endless.

Buckle up, world, because we have yet another installment of Donald Trump Jr's Messy Instagram on our hands, and this episode is chock-full of poetic imagery.
This weekend Don Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle took a trip to Louisiana to to support attorney general Jeff Landry's hunting fundraiser and take embarrassing photos.
On Sunday, Don Jr. stayed true to form by posting a photo of himself swimming in a slimy alligator-infested swamp lake.
He captioned it by explaining that the photo op was part of a bet, so naturally he couldn't say no:
"This is what happens when someone bets me a good sum that there’s no way that the guy from New York City would swim in a gator infested swamp/bayou down in Louisiana. Easy money!!!"
The sight of Don Jr. swimming in slime would make this photo top tier roast bait no matter what. But seeing a man whose father wants to "drain the swamp" cuddled up in the slime elevates the photo to an artistic level of roast bait.
It didn't take long for the internet to go all the way in on the Instagram photo.
Several people noticed that even the swamp creatures wanted to keep their distance from Don Jr.
It was also theorized that this swim in the slime a last hurrah to freedom before Don Jr. gets locked up for treason.
Many of us are just disappointed the gators didn't seize the day for a mid-sized human snack.
Don Jr. may have lucked out by escaping a rabid death-by-alligator, but there was no conceivable way he was going to escape getting memed to death.