Don Jr. is getting dragged for posting Instagram screenshots of people calling him 'hot.'

The latest installment of Donald Trump Jr. posting ridiculous content on social media has arrived, and hoo boy, this one is a ride and a half.

On Friday, Don Jr. took to his Instagram to post screenshots of commenters calling him hot. You know, as we all have from time to time. In case that action in itself wasn't bizarre enough for the son of the president, Don Jr. made it ten times weirder by noting that some of the commenters were gay and hashtagging the post #diversity.

To be fair, it feels on-brand for Don Jr. to give lip service to inclusivity only in the context of strangers on the internet deeming him sexually viable. In case you forgot, he is going through a divorce from Vanessa Trump. So, this feels like a natural progression of his public emotional spiral.