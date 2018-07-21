Don Jr. is getting dragged for posting Instagram screenshots of people calling him 'hot.'

The latest installment of Donald Trump Jr. posting ridiculous content on social media has arrived, and hoo boy, this one is a ride and a half.
On Friday, Don Jr. took to his Instagram to post screenshots of commenters calling him hot. You know, as we all have from time to time. In case that action in itself wasn't bizarre enough for the son of the president, Don Jr. made it ten times weirder by noting that some of the commenters were gay and hashtagging the post #diversity.
To be fair, it feels on-brand for Don Jr. to give lip service to inclusivity only in the context of strangers on the internet deeming him sexually viable. In case you forgot, he is going through a divorce from Vanessa Trump. So, this feels like a natural progression of his public emotional spiral.
"Ok this is what was going on on my Instagram account last week. Pretty amazing and also pretty funny. All welcome here. Thanks for the laughs and the compliments guys. 🇺🇸🤣🇺🇸🤣🇺🇸Looks like we are the party of inclusion. #inclusion #diversity," Don Jr. wrote, most likely before hitting "send" on some DMs to the commenters.
Perhaps the funniest part of this whole ordeal, is the fact that Don Jr. saved those screenshots for a full week before posting. He's apparently aware enough of social media practices to curate his content, but blissfully ignorant enough to think screenshots of compliments are primed up for posting.
He got dragged, obviously.
I honestly wouldn't be surprised if Don Jr. is sitting on a whole folder of these screenshots to pull up when he's feeling the sads.