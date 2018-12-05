Don Jr. is getting hilariously roasted for decorating his Christmas tree with his daddy issues.

In case you were worried that Michael Cohen's recent guilty plea had broken Donald Trump Jr.'s insane spirit of loyalty and fandom towards his father, well, it sure hasn't.

In our latest installment of Don Jr. posting absolutely bonkers stuff on his social media, the president's son decided to share his freshly decorated Christmas tree with his followers. This in itself would be considered pretty normal and expected, if his tree didn't double as a shrine for his father.

Before we dive into the hell that is Donald Trump Jr's holiday topping, I feel it's my responsibility to jog your memory on some of his past Instagram high (low) lights.

This is the man who once posted screenshots of people calling him hot, celebrated the Fourth of July by posting a creepy picture of his dad, and once made a rape joke using crayons. I am truly convinced that nothing is below him.