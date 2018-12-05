Don Jr. is getting hilariously roasted for decorating his Christmas tree with his daddy issues.

In case you were worried that Michael Cohen's recent guilty plea had broken Donald Trump Jr.'s insane spirit of loyalty and fandom towards his father, well, it sure hasn't.
In our latest installment of Don Jr. posting absolutely bonkers stuff on his social media, the president's son decided to share his freshly decorated Christmas tree with his followers. This in itself would be considered pretty normal and expected, if his tree didn't double as a shrine for his father.
Before we dive into the hell that is Donald Trump Jr's holiday topping, I feel it's my responsibility to jog your memory on some of his past Instagram high (low) lights.
This is the man who once posted screenshots of people calling him hot, celebrated the Fourth of July by posting a creepy picture of his dad, and once made a rape joke using crayons. I am truly convinced that nothing is below him.
Well, now, to celebrate Christmas Donny Jr. decided to top his tree with a thoroughly unsettling figurine of his father.
To make matters worse, the picture is structured like a 4chan meme with the caption: "I couldn't decided between a star or an angel, so I picked both."
Putting a figurine of your dad on top of the Christmas tree has got to be the highest level of Freudian nonsense possible. There's so much to unpack here it pretty much unpacks itself.
Even if it wasn't the Trump family, this behavior would be weird as hell. I can't imagine owning a figurine of my dad, let alone decorating my Christmas tree with it.
So, given all of their legal drama and their moral reprehensibility, people are dragging Don Jr. to filth for this latest bonkers display.
People have largely been mocking Don Jr.'s next level daddy issues, while also theorizing that he sucking up so his dad doesn't turn him into Robert Mueller.
The Instagram user flee_337 savagely wrote:
"Does he love you yet? Have you won his love yet with all the memes?"
MarySchultz 4658 poked at the Trump family's illegal behavior, and wrote:
"Funniest thing I have seen for weeks! Couldn't you have find any criminal or conman or traitor ornaments?!"
All jokes aside, I wouldn't be surprised in the least if Don Jr. also has a box of Kremlin tree toppers, if you're going to celebrate your father figure, might as well celebrate both.