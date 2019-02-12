Don Jr. called teachers 'losers' and now he's getting schooled. F minus.

Donald Trump Jr. is an avatar of a craven trust fund son desperately trying to win the approval of his cruel father. Given who his father is, and the large power their family wields, this means his desire for approval spills out onto social media, and gives people across the political spectrum something to gaze upon.

The latest Don Jr. quote to circulate Twitter came out of his speech at his father's rally in El Paso, Texas. During a moment that was meant to encourage young conservatives, Don Jr. ripped into teachers and went so far as to call them "losers."

"You know what I love? I love seeing some young conservatives, ’cuz I know it’s not easy. Keep up that fight, bring it to your schools. You don’t have to be indoctrinated by these loser teachers that are trying to sell you on socialism from birth. You don’t have to do it."

The clip quickly made its way onto Twitter where teachers were quick to give Don Jr. their two cents about being called losers.