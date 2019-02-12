Don Jr. called teachers 'losers' and now he's getting schooled. F minus.

Donald Trump Jr. is an avatar of a craven trust fund son desperately trying to win the approval of his cruel father. Given who his father is, and the large power their family wields, this means his desire for approval spills out onto social media, and gives people across the political spectrum something to gaze upon.
The latest Don Jr. quote to circulate Twitter came out of his speech at his father's rally in El Paso, Texas. During a moment that was meant to encourage young conservatives, Don Jr. ripped into teachers and went so far as to call them "losers."
"You know what I love? I love seeing some young conservatives, ’cuz I know it’s not easy.
Keep up that fight, bring it to your schools. You don’t have to be indoctrinated by these loser teachers that are trying to sell you on socialism from birth. You don’t have to do it."
The clip quickly made its way onto Twitter where teachers were quick to give Don Jr. their two cents about being called losers.
People were quick to point out the many toxic levels to this anti-education sentiment. First, there is the obvious fault in claiming teachers are "losers," when they perform one of the hardest and most crucial jobs in this country. Secondly, there is the fact that Don Jr. has never needed to truly work a day in his life, so his punching down at working people is an extra bad look. And thirdly, it is deeply sinister for the presidential family to mock education, and speaks to a preference for easily controlled ignorant masses.
It would be educational for Don Jr. if he actually read and truly considered these responses, but given his attitude towards teachers, its likely reading isn't his strong suit.