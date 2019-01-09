Don Jr. accidentally thanked Obama for saving the US auto industry. People noticed.

Donald Trump Jr. is a lot like his father in that he spends a lot of time tweeting, and his tweets are either stupid, wrong, or stupidly wrong.
Don Jr.'s latest attempt to try and get his father to love him celebrated automaker Ford's decision to cancel a plant in Mexico and keep jobs in Michigan, exciting news we celebrated two years ago.
If you click the link, you'd see that the article is from 2017.
The year is currently 2019, which is not 2017. The president on January 4th, 2017 was still one Barack Obama.
The article is two years old, just a year older than Tiffany Trump's age when Donald Trump Sr. started talking about her future breasts.
This article is two years old.— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 9, 2019
Oh honey Obama was President when this happened.— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 9, 2019
How you have managed to avoid walking off of a cliff, into the flow of traffic or bodily harm resulting from operating a minor household appliance is worthy of further investigation. pic.twitter.com/IqvMvfkRF2— Tony Holland (@Tony__Holland) January 9, 2019
He should remember the inauguration; he was one of the only people there.
January 9, 2019
Don Jr. should check in on the latest headlines in the wake of daddy's trade war.
That was two years ago, here's the latest, genius: https://t.co/ADkLvoSEFl pic.twitter.com/XeKrLpAvAA— pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) January 9, 2019
Here is the most recent article re: what Trump's actually responsible for.— William LeGate (@williamlegate) January 9, 2019
I've never seen a family as desperate as the Trumps are right now.
They are cornered rats.https://t.co/rkygM1GEdY
In the grand scheme of history, two years is actually relatively recent.
In other recent news... pic.twitter.com/EYH6ZACzyr— C Roshark (@RosharkC) January 9, 2019
My god. Hawaii is under attack! pic.twitter.com/J2KOpiVDFL— Kevin (@kevin_cracknell) January 9, 2019
Don Jr. pulled the same sh*t on Instagram with a meme directed at Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who famously called Trump a "motherf**ker," even though that's Mike Pence's name.
A literate person would be able to notice that the article's date appears in the link, but that's too much to ask of someone named Donald Trump.