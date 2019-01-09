Don Jr. accidentally thanked Obama for saving the US auto industry. People noticed.

Donald Trump Jr. is a lot like his father in that he spends a lot of time tweeting, and his tweets are either stupid, wrong, or stupidly wrong.

Don Jr.'s latest attempt to try and get his father to love him celebrated automaker Ford's decision to cancel a plant in Mexico and keep jobs in Michigan, exciting news we celebrated two years ago.

Ford Cancels a $1.6 Billion Mexico Plant and Adds 700 Jobs in Michigan https://t.co/cFtvGmBakQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 9, 2019

If you click the link, you'd see that the article is from 2017.

The year is currently 2019, which is not 2017. The president on January 4th, 2017 was still one Barack Obama.

The article is two years old, just a year older than Tiffany Trump's age when Donald Trump Sr. started talking about her future breasts.

This article is two years old. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 9, 2019

Oh honey Obama was President when this happened. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 9, 2019