Don Jr. accidentally thanked Obama for saving the US auto industry. People noticed.
Orli Matlow
Jan 09, 2019@5:06 PM
Donald Trump Jr. is a lot like his father in that he spends a lot of time tweeting, and his tweets are either stupid, wrong, or stupidly wrong.

Don Jr.'s latest attempt to try and get his father to love him celebrated automaker Ford's decision to cancel a plant in Mexico and keep jobs in Michigan, exciting news we celebrated two years ago.

If you click the link, you'd see that the article is from 2017.

The year is currently 2019, which is not 2017. The president on January 4th, 2017 was still one Barack Obama.

The article is two years old, just a year older than Tiffany Trump's age when Donald Trump Sr. started talking about her future breasts.

He should remember the inauguration; he was one of the only people there.

Don Jr. should check in on the latest headlines in the wake of daddy's trade war.

In the grand scheme of history, two years is actually relatively recent.

Don Jr. pulled the same sh*t on Instagram with a meme directed at Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who famously called Trump a "motherf**ker," even though that's Mike Pence's name.

A literate person would be able to notice that the article's date appears in the link, but that's too much to ask of someone named Donald Trump.

