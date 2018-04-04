Trump posted about being '$500 billion down' and got dragged by his own past.

While last week President Donald Trump insisted that "trade wars are good, and easy to win," today he insists that there is no trade war. Many people familiar with the definition of "trade war" view the United States and China's current predicament of imposing retaliatory tariffs against one another as a "trade war," but the president insists that the dictionary is fake news, and any such "war" is already over.

We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S. Now we have a Trade Deficit of $500 Billion a year, with Intellectual Property Theft of another $300 Billion. We cannot let this continue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2018

While somewhere in that jumbled tweet with misused capitalization, Trump insists that America has already lost a war, now that we're in a new fight (which isn't a war?), we can't possibly lose.

When you’re already $500 Billion DOWN, you can’t lose! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2018

That kind of logic and questionable confidence about losses seems to explain how Trump managed to lose money in the casino businesses.