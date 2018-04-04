Trump posted about being '$500 billion down' and got dragged by his own past.

Orli Matlow
Apr 04, 2018@2:45 PM
While last week President Donald Trump insisted that "trade wars are good, and easy to win," today he insists that there is no trade war. Many people familiar with the definition of "trade war" view the United States and China's current predicament of imposing retaliatory tariffs against one another as a "trade war," but the president insists that the dictionary is fake news, and any such "war" is already over.

While somewhere in that jumbled tweet with misused capitalization, Trump insists that America has already lost a war, now that we're in a new fight (which isn't a war?), we can't possibly lose.

That kind of logic and questionable confidence about losses seems to explain how Trump managed to lose money in the casino businesses.

RIP Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort (1990-2016)
Getty
In 1990, Trump bought the Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City for $1.1 billion and tacked his name onto it. According to The Guardian, he spent $16 million on chandeliers and called it the "eighth wonder of the world." Trump ultimately filed for bankruptcy, and Atlantic City locals accuse him of "sucking the life and the money" and leaving the city to deal with the consequences.

Lo and behold, everyone's making the same joke.

Thinking "I can't lose because I keep losing!" is precisely the gambler's fallacy that gets people creamed at the poker table.

Giphy

The tweet also demonstrates just how out of touch he is with people who actually have to deal with finances.

So. Much. Winning.

