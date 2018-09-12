Trump's 9/11 fist pump has become a hilariously tragic meme.

Orli Matlow
Sep 12, 2018@9:23 PM
On the somber day of reflection that is September 11th, President Donald Trump provided the nation in mourning with moral leadership and a message of support for the victims' families.

LOLJK he tweeted a tweet with an exclamation point!

And then he fist pumped on his way to a memorial service at the site of one of the plane crashes!

It was Trump's most disrespectful 9/11 behavior since THE ACTUAL 9/11.

The presidency-defining picture, captured by The New York Times, went through it's life cycle from viral photo to full-on Photoshop meme in two days, thanks to writer-creator Rob Sheridan.

Sheridan provided Twitter with a picture of Trump fist-pumping on a transparent background, and Twitter delivered.

Here are the best ones.

See Fist-Pumping Trump travel through history.

Shall we dance?

Here's a more accurate depiction.

Never forget.

