Trump's 9/11 fist pump has become a hilariously tragic meme.

On the somber day of reflection that is September 11th, President Donald Trump provided the nation in mourning with moral leadership and a message of support for the victims' families.

LOLJK he tweeted a tweet with an exclamation point!

17 years since September 11th! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018

And then he fist pumped on his way to a memorial service at the site of one of the plane crashes!

.@realDonaldTrump First Lady Melania Trump greet supporters as they arrive in Johnstown, PA to attend the Flight 93 September 11 Memorial Service in Shanksville, PA pic.twitter.com/SRMBvlDLKJ — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) September 11, 2018

It was Trump's most disrespectful 9/11 behavior since THE ACTUAL 9/11.

Flashback: Thousands of people died on 9/11 but Trump’s initial reaction was happiness his building was the tallest again



pic.twitter.com/jkLygUelF7 — jordan (@JordanUhl) September 11, 2018

The presidency-defining picture, captured by The New York Times, went through it's life cycle from viral photo to full-on Photoshop meme in two days, thanks to writer-creator Rob Sheridan.

It just so happened that I've been doing Photoshop masking all morning for a project, so when I saw this photo I knew what I had to do. Here's a PNG with a transparent background, please do your absolute worst: https://t.co/lCKdwD0PrI pic.twitter.com/lZmsoHtTE9 — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) September 11, 2018

Sheridan provided Twitter with a picture of Trump fist-pumping on a transparent background, and Twitter delivered.