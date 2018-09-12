Trump's 9/11 fist pump has become a hilariously tragic meme.

On the somber day of reflection that is September 11th, President Donald Trump provided the nation in mourning with moral leadership and a message of support for the victims' families.
LOLJK he tweeted a tweet with an exclamation point!
And then he fist pumped on his way to a memorial service at the site of one of the plane crashes!
It was Trump's most disrespectful 9/11 behavior since THE ACTUAL 9/11.
Flashback: Thousands of people died on 9/11 but Trump’s initial reaction was happiness his building was the tallest again— jordan (@JordanUhl) September 11, 2018
The presidency-defining picture, captured by The New York Times, went through it's life cycle from viral photo to full-on Photoshop meme in two days, thanks to writer-creator Rob Sheridan.
Sheridan provided Twitter with a picture of Trump fist-pumping on a transparent background, and Twitter delivered.
Here are the best ones.
September 11, 2018
May I submit: pic.twitter.com/3wkIAdq4gR— Matthew Hunt (@imdwalrus) September 12, 2018
(led zepellin voice: ooohaahAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAAAAH) pic.twitter.com/mptfnVcq7G— The Jeneral (@JenniferWillcut) September 11, 2018
See Fist-Pumping Trump travel through history.
ORIGINAL ZAPRUDER FILM UNEDITED pic.twitter.com/oASdCiIHGP— The Jeneral (@JenniferWillcut) September 11, 2018
I’m not great at this, especially on a phone while eating lunch, but... you made it so easy. pic.twitter.com/FM6O7FcSCu— Col. Kurtz (but with synthesizers) (@b_kaoss) September 11, 2018
September 11, 2018
And another one, the metaphorical equivalent of Trump's response to charlottesville. pic.twitter.com/S1sHOIqCQd— Sydney (@amadeaur) September 11, 2018
September 12, 2018
Shall we dance?
September 11, 2018
Here's a more accurate depiction.
thank u rob pic.twitter.com/ASs0BqezAz— darth™ (@darth) September 11, 2018
Never forget.