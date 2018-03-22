Trump revealed what advice he'd give to his 25-year-old self. The whole internet wishes he took it.

Orli Matlow
Mar 22, 2018@7:24 PM
Donald Trump at 25-years-old had it pretty good.

He had just been given control of his father's company, and would soon start building projects in Manhattan while being sued by the Department of Justice for not renting to black people. A fine life indeed.

On Thursday, the White House hosted an event for millennials, featuring a conversation between the president and Charlie Kirk of "wearing literal diapers to trigger the libs" fame.

After calling Trump "one of the most successful business people in American history," Kirk asked what the enlightened elder Donald Trump would tell his 25-year-old self. His answer?

"Don't run for president."

"All my life I got the greatest publicity … until I ran for office," he continued, according to The Cut.

Who would have thought that going into politics could be so divisive?

But nonetheless, a very astute point from Trump.

If only time travel were real.

