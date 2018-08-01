Trump tweeted about Al Capone and it's his most insane tweet yet (until tomorrow).

President Donald Trump is clearly remaining very calm while following his former campaign manager Paul Manafort's criminal trial, feeling the urge to tweet out the foolproof defense that he's not as bad as Al Capone.
The president, a couple of hours after attempting to obstruct justice by ordering via Twitter that Attorney General Jeff Sessions shut down the Mueller probe, tweeted out his total horror over the fact that Manafort is in prison. According to Trump, his buddy is being treated worse than "legendary mob boss," "Alfonse" Capone.
It's nice of the president, who is usually known for tweeting out ridiculous nicknames and trying to undermine people with schoolyard taunts, it's respectful of Al Capone, addressing him by his full name.
(Capone's first name is actually spelled "Alphonse," but Trump was never known for his commitment to proper spelling.)
Trump's Capone tweet has people wondering whether mentioning Manafort in the same breath as Scarface is really all that flattering.
Plus, Capone's prison sentence isn't as chill as Trump makes it sound.
The gangster was sentenced to 11 years at Alcatraz for tax evasion, but got out early because his brain was rotting with neurosyphilis.
People are joking that Trump is thinking about Capone because of the syphilis connection.
Other than the preferential treatment Capone got because of his syphilitic decline, Capone also wasn't working with a foreign intelligence and/or allegedly trying to tamper with witnesses from inside the clink.
"Al Capone" started trending on Twitter, because is an example of somebody who's done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more.
This tweet also begs the question: does Trump sympathize with Al Capone? (Also, is Trump capable of sympathizing?)
Not all tax evaders are created equal. If Manafort wanted the Capone treatment, he should have contracted neurosyphilis.
Trump might be trying to say "Manafort is innocent and shouldn't be treated worse than a notorious gangster was" but all I see is "Manafort should get syphilis."