Trump tweeted about Al Capone and it's his most insane tweet yet (until tomorrow).

President Donald Trump is clearly remaining very calm while following his former campaign manager Paul Manafort's criminal trial, feeling the urge to tweet out the foolproof defense that he's not as bad as Al Capone.

The president, a couple of hours after attempting to obstruct justice by ordering via Twitter that Attorney General Jeff Sessions shut down the Mueller probe, tweeted out his total horror over the fact that Manafort is in prison. According to Trump, his buddy is being treated worse than "legendary mob boss," "Alfonse" Capone.

Looking back on history, who was treated worse, Alfonse Capone, legendary mob boss, killer and “Public Enemy Number One,” or Paul Manafort, political operative & Reagan/Dole darling, now serving solitary confinement - although convicted of nothing? Where is the Russian Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

It's nice of the president, who is usually known for tweeting out ridiculous nicknames and trying to undermine people with schoolyard taunts, it's respectful of Al Capone, addressing him by his full name.

(Capone's first name is actually spelled "Alphonse," but Trump was never known for his commitment to proper spelling.)

Trump's Capone tweet has people wondering whether mentioning Manafort in the same breath as Scarface is really all that flattering.