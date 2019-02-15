Ann Coulter and Donald Trump are having a nasty public beef and they both deserve to lose.

Separation of powers as enshrined in the Constitution be damned: President Trump went and declared a national emergency because there are brown people on the border with Mexico.
You'd think that human pitchfork Ann Coulter would be impressed by Trump's egregious power grab in the same of erecting a massive "f*ck you" monument to Mexico, but the pile of toothpicks is surprisingly skeptical.
Coultergeist was pissed that Trump's emergency declaration came in tandem with his signing the budget that Congress did approve, which didn't include the billions he demanded for his fence.
Ann Coulter slammed Trump's emergency declaration as a charade to appease "the stupidest people in his base" and now people are in the very uncomfortable position of agreeing with Ann Coulter.
To Donald Trump, all words are fighting words, and the president must have seen Coulter's take on his morning toilet Twitter scroll. He decided to burn her from his podium at the Rose Garden, a place most famous for hosting the signing of a declaration of peace between Israel and Jordan.
Asked if the conservative media circlejerk informed his decision—as it did with last month's shutdown—Trump riffed on his friends Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh before taking the opportunity to burn the witch known as Ann Coulter.
That's right, he PULLED A MARIAH CAREY!!!
You might be surprised to learn that Trump—wait for it—LIED! He does, in fact, know Ann Coulter!
If you think that's how petty the Rose Garden presentation got, you should hear the president describe how the constitutionality of his actions will be challenged in the courts!
Speaking of court, expect to hear a lot of lawsuits mentioning the fact that Trump admitted himself that this "national emergency" is hardly an emergency.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted about the comment, so you know it's important.
Amazing how everything can be both so scary and so dumb.