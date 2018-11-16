Trump congratulated the late Justice Scalia on f*cking a lot and now everyone’s barfing.

If you thought that you could have made it another week without the President of the United States putting the image in your head of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia screwing a lot, well I have bad news for you—because Donald Trump did exactly that!

While presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, to a couple of dead people, Senator Orrin Hatch, and a billionaire's wife who has given Republicans $133 million, Trump posthumously congratulated Justice Scalia on how much he boned.

Trump commends Antonin Scalia for having a lot of sex pic.twitter.com/YKkgw027QA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 16, 2018

Scalia famously ruled against women's access to birth control, and he obviously practiced what he preached, because he and his wife had nine children—their own mini Supreme Court.

After listing the kids' names, the president said, "You were very busy...wow...I always knew I liked him."

Twitter responded with a collective gag.