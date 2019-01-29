Reverends and rabbis join forces to troll Trump’s tweet about 'bible literacy.'

The President of the United States has access to the most sophisticated intelligence in the world and can summon any great mind to revered White House for a briefing. This president, however, likes to get his information from his friends on Fox and Friends, live-tweeting his favorite show so everyone can see just how ideas are injected into his lizard brain.

In case you're wondering about the president's sudden interest in the Bible.



Left, Fox & Friends, 7:53 am

Right, Trump, 8:21 am pic.twitter.com/VynQvYQTJQ — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) January 28, 2019

Trump tweeted about bible classes in public schools on Monday morning after enjoying his TiVo'ed briefing, and with a Tony the Tiger-inspired tweet, called them "Great!"

Numerous states introducing Bible Literacy classes, giving students the option of studying the Bible. Starting to make a turn back? Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2019

Separation of church and state be damned: Trump is all about that (religious Right) base.

Trump, who famously quoted Second Corinthians as "Two Corinthians."

Trump, who likely never touched a bible until his inauguration (barf).

Trump, who got caught committing campaign finance violations by paying off the porn star he slept with while his third wife was nursing their child.

It's easily to assume that the president isn't genuinely interested in the bible, and yeah, everyone made the same joke.