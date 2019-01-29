Reverends and rabbis join forces to troll Trump’s tweet about 'bible literacy.'

The President of the United States has access to the most sophisticated intelligence in the world and can summon any great mind to revered White House for a briefing. This president, however, likes to get his information from his friends on Fox and Friends, live-tweeting his favorite show so everyone can see just how ideas are injected into his lizard brain.
Trump tweeted about bible classes in public schools on Monday morning after enjoying his TiVo'ed briefing, and with a Tony the Tiger-inspired tweet, called them "Great!"
Separation of church and state be damned: Trump is all about that (religious Right) base.
Trump, who famously quoted Second Corinthians as "Two Corinthians."
Trump, who likely never touched a bible until his inauguration (barf).
Trump, who got caught committing campaign finance violations by paying off the porn star he slept with while his third wife was nursing their child.
It's easily to assume that the president isn't genuinely interested in the bible, and yeah, everyone made the same joke.
Members of the clergy picked out some passages that Trump should start with in his newfound passion for bible study.
The only thing Trump truly understands about the bible is the incest.
Can I get an "Amen"?