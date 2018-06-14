Just 72 jokes about Donald Trump in honor of his 72nd birthday.

Today is President Trump's 72nd birthday, but he doesn't act a day over 14. What's his secret?
To celebrate Dear Leader, here's 72 goofs about the man we all know as "Donald Trump."
1.
i need to see a birth certificate to be sure Donald Trump was born and not summoned— Ziwe (@ziwe) January 8, 2017
2.
Trump is what would happen if Gaston let himself go.— OhNoSheTwitnt 🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 22, 2018
3.
Trump, The DealMaster: “I will stop all US military exercises and new sanctions and in return I will also give you propaganda videos and demand nothing from you.”— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) June 12, 2018
4.
If Trump Senior has 5 kids by 3 wives and is traveling south at 50 mph, and Trump Junior has 5 kids by one wife and is traveling west at 40 mph, how many Mueller indictments until the 2 men meet in prison?— OhNoSheTwitnt 🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) March 16, 2018
5.
Everyone is focused on Trump having an affair with a porn star when it’s literally the least interesting part of asking a woman to spank you with a magazine with your family on the cover and then making her watch shark shows with you because you’re afraid of sharks.— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 19, 2018
6.
Hey @realDonaldTrump, you know who didn’t have the balls to resign in the middle of his first term? Barack Obama. But I think YOU can do it!— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) May 8, 2018
7.
Can't believe President Trump broke everyone out of Arkham Asylum to show Batman who the *true* villain is.— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) August 26, 2017
8.
Similarity between Trump’s problems with women and Nixon’s Watergate? At the center is a tricky dick— erin ryan is getting serious (@morninggloria) March 27, 2018
9.
Trump: There is no O.— OhNoSheTwitnt 🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 7, 2018
Every woman he’s ever slept with: Tell me about it. pic.twitter.com/HeSnANSHlw
10.
trump’s habit of telling women he wants to have sex with that they remind him of ivanka, in addition to being gross, is incredibly rude to tiffany— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) March 25, 2018
11.
Who Wore It Better: The vitriolic Donald Trump or the venomous Southern Flannel Moth Caterpillar pic.twitter.com/rVMOQLHBl4— Scott Linnen (@ScottLinnen) October 9, 2015
12.
Donald Trump is like if Homer Simpson inherited all of Mr. Burns' money— paperwash© (@PaperWash) June 16, 2015
13.
how many times do you think Donald Trump has yelled at a Triscuit for having sharp edges— dream ghoul (@TheDreamGhoul) September 4, 2015
14.
Donald Trump always looks like he just farted in an elevator as other people are getting on pic.twitter.com/XzcLWSPGhQ— Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) June 25, 2015
15.
That horrible moment you realise the twitter logo upside down looks like Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/ZbmiKdTv96— Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) January 20, 2015
16.
Not to get too political but under President Trump my milkshakes are bringing 37% fewer boys to my yard— Online Participant (@SortaBad) March 5, 2017
17.
Donald Trump is the least complicated President in history. There are like four things about him in total.— Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) September 22, 2017
18.
I sincerely hope Donald Trump eventually finds what he’s looking for, which I have to assume is a toilet coffin.— Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) May 15, 2017
19.
[David Attenborough voice]— OhNoSheTwitnt 🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 23, 2018
The Trump is a low-intelligence, pugnacious creature with minimal survival skills. When threatened, it begins to flail wildly in an effort to create a diversion during which it can flee. https://t.co/BIpcOdfO0h
20.
[trump literally shoots someone on 5th Avenue]— Online Participant (@SortaBad) May 12, 2017
FOXNEWS: President Trump surprises man with precious metal souvenir
21.
Trump cabinet 1.0: corrupt idiots— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) March 17, 2018
Trump cabinet 2.0: war guys
Trump cabinet 3.0: people Trump knows from TV
(four weeks from now) Trump cabinet 4.0: all the recurring characters from Nathan For You
22.
Say what you will about Donald Trump, but so will I, and this will be literally all we talk about forever and ever and this is hell.— Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) July 10, 2017
23.
Jesus, he just cropped out the date. Truly no better metaphor for the Trump White House than them refusing to fix an obvious mistake and just covering it up instead pic.twitter.com/1WPFXrM70O— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) April 18, 2018
24.
Trump has survived collusion, infidelity, bribery, nepotism, racism, sexual assault, poor judgement, and public tantrums, and it will be hilarious that the thing that sinks him is people losing free two day shipping with their Amazon Prime— Online Participant (@SortaBad) April 3, 2018
25.
Holy Crap— Online Participant (@SortaBad) January 11, 2017
DONALD TRUMP
DNLD O PM ATRU
PM TR ODN U LDA
MRDT ODNU LDA
....
MR DT P ON U, LAD
26.
Executive branch knuckle tats:— erin ryan is getting serious (@morninggloria) October 9, 2017
Stephen Miller: Dork
Mike Pence: Knob
Jeff Sessions: Rube
Donald Trump: Lout
Dan Scavino: Goon
27.
Trump administration is introducing me to the concept of "tantric schadenfreude"— erin ryan is getting serious (@morninggloria) May 18, 2017
28.
Usually a president has to be out of office for some time before a biopic but excited to hear the untold story of Donald Trump in Boss Baby— erin ryan is getting serious (@morninggloria) March 27, 2017
29.
One year ago today, Donald Trump pooped in a truck on national TV pic.twitter.com/nA4HP9aXjL— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) March 23, 2018
30.
Donald Trump’s official portrait is an incredible self-own pic.twitter.com/aw7BxDEbrO— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) January 23, 2017
31.
Every day there’s a story like “Trump Pick to Head CDC Is 17-Year-Old YouTube Star with Swastika Tattoo” with a quote from an unnamed official like “The President is VERY confident that Braydyn is equipped to handle an Ebola outbreak”— Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) February 6, 2018
32.
WOW! This Trump tweet has really not aged well. pic.twitter.com/j1N6FeXgT8— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) April 14, 2017
33.
Trump is the guy who thinks you're not putting a shelving unit together right, goes, "UGH! LET ME DO IT!" and then breaks your shelves.— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) February 10, 2017
34.
Donald Trump moves with the urgency of a fireman. FASTER! he shrieks at his caddie as the cart speeds toward the next hole, sirens blazing. The president was playing golf very quickly indeed— erin ryan is getting serious (@morninggloria) November 24, 2017
35.
I find this beautiful photo of Donald Trump taking a shit on a swan incredibly soothing pic.twitter.com/jsV4MPG3jw— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) January 2, 2018
36.
trump trying extra hard to prove he knows how to go down stairs pic.twitter.com/X45XKhWdHG— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) February 13, 2017
37.
TRUMP [to a bunch of 6-year-olds at an Easter egg hunt]: Our hellfire drones can vaporize a terrorist. Bones and everything, destroyed by flames— Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) April 2, 2018
PUNDITS: Finally a President with the common touch
38.
president trump loves 2 piss at urinals w his pants n underwear fully around his ankles— Brandon Wardell (@BRANDONWARDELL) April 9, 2017
39.
TRUMP: Hurricane aid for Puerto Rico is killing our budget— Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) February 6, 2018
ALSO TRUMP: I have approved $18 million to build a parade float of Spongebob Squarepants dressed as a Navy SEAL firing a machine gun
40.
White House spox clarifies the President’s morning tweet: Trump “does not think CHIP is an actual potato chip” and he “stands by his derogatory comments about Pringles"— Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) January 18, 2018
41.
seeing as the stock market went up when Obama got good news, but now goes down when trump gets good news, I think we can all agree that the only logical conclusion is that the stock market is secretly muslim— KT NELSON (@KrangTNelson) February 7, 2018
42.
Look at Kim Jong Un's face... even he is wondering what the fuck Trump is doing. pic.twitter.com/Mq8dHPsxEa— Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) June 14, 2018
43.
mom. dad. meet my gf.— Brandon Wardell (@BRANDONWARDELL) November 22, 2017
*record scratch*
mom: ur gf is...
dad: president donald j trump?
*walking on sunshine starts playing*
trailer voice guy: this thanksgiving, brandon is coming home n his gf is president donald j trump
44.
There could be a video ae trump taking a shite on a wean's face n his supporters wouldny care as long as he kept shouting the word 'wall'— Butsay (@Butsay_) January 11, 2017
45.
Trump's going to prove a lot of people wrong, but sadly not George Orwell, Margaret Atwood, or whoever wrote the Book of Revelation— Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) January 28, 2017
46.
A quick summary of Donald Trump's first 100 days:— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) April 25, 2017
Trump: I want do this thing
Judge: No
47.
Donald Trump is what happens when you tell a child all his ideas are special.— shauna (@goldengateblond) August 7, 2015
48.
Trump is like clickbait decided to take human form.— Ben Greenman (@bengreenman) December 6, 2015
49.
donald trump is like that really rich crazy uncle nobody wants to talk to but you hope when he dies he leaves your parents some money .— Steve Patrick (@thestevepatrick) December 5, 2015
50.
Donald Trump seems like the type of guy who, in another life, would yell at a cashier because the pair of jeans he wants isn't on sale yet.— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) August 7, 2015
51.
It's easy to joke that Donald Trump is a "clown" or a "moron" or an "egomaniac." Or a "turd boy" or a "weeping wound." Or a "dog fucker" or— rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 16, 2015
52.
"Who is leaving the show this week?"— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 17, 2018
"Mr Trump, this is not a show, this is unfortunately real life, you don't need to fire someone every few days"
"Get rid of Don Jrs Wife"
"Sir please for the love of fuck"
53.
If you don't want to look at Donald Trump's twitter simply refer to this note and it's basically the same pic.twitter.com/GENvvh9GtT— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) February 8, 2017
54.
Fatal Weaknesses— Online Participant (@SortaBad) February 7, 2018
Superman: Kryptonite
Donald Trump: A gentle breeze
pic.twitter.com/gF9UyAw2XH
55.
I changed my mind I think we should put trump’s likeness onto currency now pic.twitter.com/EYRj4mbOcE— Online Participant (@SortaBad) April 5, 2018
56.
No amount of evidence will ever make Trump quit.— Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) August 1, 2017
But I do think a Scooby Doo villain could convince him the WH was haunted & scare him off.
57.
The one thing Trump has in common with Matt Damon in Good Will Hunting is every morning we hope for 10 seconds that today he won't be there.— Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) May 16, 2017
58.
I don't think Trump even knows how to spell USA— Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) June 5, 2018
59.
In his Hall of Presidents appearance, Trump is introduced by George Washington and goes on to tell a story about this one time he tried to fuck Tawny Kitaen at China Club pic.twitter.com/Rz3vEpRqla— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) December 19, 2017
60.
The press needs to stop treating Trump with kid gloves, even though they're the only kind he can wear— Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) March 1, 2017
61.
Dr: Now height & weight. Pls step on the scale.— Nell Scovell (@NellSco) January 17, 2018
Trump: Nope
Dr: What?
T: I'm 239
Dr: We prefer the scale.
T: Nope
Dr. Just--
T: Nope
Dr: Please
T: Nope. Write it down
Dr: Fine. Now height
T: 6' 3"--unless you would believe 6' 4"
Dr. This is highly irregular
T: Me too.
62.
Trump trusted a world-famous liar— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 13, 2018
entered into an agreement
didn't read the fine print
gave up a lot
got nothing in return
hoodwinked bamboozled & led astray
Kim Jong Un took Trump to Trump University
63.
"Well it looks like ol' Boss Trump learned them Duke boys are slicker than a sow's underside. But that's how it goes here in Hazzard county" pic.twitter.com/Jz2J7ny1cU— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 23, 2017
64.
DID U KNO: for all we're paying for trump's security, we're paying far more for his insecurity— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) August 23, 2017
65.
trump's emergency contact is listed as "hillary's emails"— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) May 10, 2017
66.
Putting Trump in charge of diplomacy is like getting a face-eating virus to do a makeup tutorial. Best case scenario: it does nothing.— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) September 3, 2017
67.
live shot of Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/ptrFtpr1F6— shauna (@goldengateblond) April 11, 2018
68.
Trump meeting Kim Jong Un pic.twitter.com/xE6os7AcOB— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) March 9, 2018
69.
[NSFW] The truth of Trump's bald spot is far graver than we ever imagined #gust pic.twitter.com/ru8ms8f6jO— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) February 7, 2018
70.
I’m a black girl from East New York, Brooklyn, so I’m pretty good at slang. But it’s been 1.5 years and I still don’t understand. What does “I moved on her like a bitch” mean, @realDonaldTrump? I STILL DONT KNOW— Rae Sanni (@raesanni) April 29, 2018
71.
Everytime I wake up and remember Trump is still President pic.twitter.com/bfFaXTptvn— Dewayne “Not Dwayne” Perkins (@DewaynePerkins) December 2, 2017
72.
Deals are my art form. Other people paint beautifully or write poetry. I like making deals, preferably big deals. That's how I get my kicks.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2014
(The ultimate self-own.)