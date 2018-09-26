The inevitable Twitter war between Donald Trump and Michael Avenatti is here.

The disturbing allegations against Supreme Court nominee and Renate Alumnus Brett Kavanaugh still have yet to lead the White House to withdraw the nomination and go with literally any other Federalist Society-approved weenie who hates women's right to choose.
On Wednesday, Stormy Daniels' lawyer and wannabe president Michael Avenatti published a sworn affidavit from his new client: Julie Swetnick, who claims to be a witness to Kavanaugh's predatory behavior in high school, and alleges that he was a witness to her being gang-raped at a party in 1982.
Take this opportunity to scream and/or cry—this is nothing short of horrifying.
Sometime between meeting with delegates at the UN (many of whom laughed in his face yesterday), President Trump attacked Avenatti on Twitter. Trump attacked Avenatti even though Avenatti isn't the one making the allegations (???) and the allegations of an affair with Stormy Daniels that Trump appears to be referencing turned out to be true. TRUMP'S OWN LAWYER PLEAD GUILTY, remember?
Avenatti, the only person who loves a Twitter war more than the president himself, struck back.
Whereas Trump went with a "blame the lawyer" strategy, Senator Lindsey Graham decided to blame the victim, and Avenatti responded to him too.
Hmmm. Republicans are making this about Avenatti, when it really should be about Kavanaugh.
Well at least the president seems to have his eye on the ball...
