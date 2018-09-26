The inevitable Twitter war between Donald Trump and Michael Avenatti is here.

The disturbing allegations against Supreme Court nominee and Renate Alumnus Brett Kavanaugh still have yet to lead the White House to withdraw the nomination and go with literally any other Federalist Society-approved weenie who hates women's right to choose.

On Wednesday, Stormy Daniels' lawyer and wannabe president Michael Avenatti published a sworn affidavit from his new client: Julie Swetnick, who claims to be a witness to Kavanaugh's predatory behavior in high school, and alleges that he was a witness to her being gang-raped at a party in 1982.

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Take this opportunity to scream and/or cry—this is nothing short of horrifying.

Sometime between meeting with delegates at the UN (many of whom laughed in his face yesterday), President Trump attacked Avenatti on Twitter. Trump attacked Avenatti even though Avenatti isn't the one making the allegations (???) and the allegations of an affair with Stormy Daniels that Trump appears to be referencing turned out to be true. TRUMP'S OWN LAWYER PLEAD GUILTY, remember?