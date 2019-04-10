Trump forced to delete campaign video after stealing score from 'The Dark Knight Rises.'

Some men just want to watch the world burn...and people would rather that those men NOT use their intellectual property for their propaganda videos.

President Donald Trump, the very stable genius behind "space force" and Game of Thrones memes of himself introduced another juvenile fantasy to is repertoire: a movie trailer starring him as Batman, featuring the score from The Dark Knight Rises and the very same font.

The president's tweet, indistinguishable from a Reddit bro's, said "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" followed by the sizzle reel. According to BuzzFeed, the video itself was, of course, lifted from Reddit.

The now-unavailable video said, "First they ignore you. Then they laugh at you. Then they call you a racist. Donald J. Trump. Your vote. Proved them all wrong. Trump: The Great Victory. 2020."

It also featured images of the president's enemies: President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Amy Schumer (?) and Rosie O'Donnell (???), a truly inspiring campaign video for our tumultuous times. If you're aching for Trump-Dark Knight Rises content, the bane of our existence lives on in this mashup of his inaugural address.