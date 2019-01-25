Trump finally caved on the shutdown and MAGA hats are losing their f*cking minds.

After 34 days of needless suffering, President Donald Trump announced that he plans to sign a bill to temporarily open the government even though it doesn't provide funding for his precious contiguous fence.

After sickouts and threats of strikes from the aviation industry (and perhaps a desire to shift cable news coverage away from the indictment of Roger Stone), the White House has finally calmed down its tantrum.

People are celebrating not only because it means 800,000 people will finally get paid, but also because Trump looks like a big dumb loser.

From a wall to a cave. — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) January 25, 2019

If there is in fact going to be a deal, the numbers are clear. Trump lost and was losing multiple points off his approval rating. Pelosi was actually slightly gaining points on her's. Voters overwhelmingly blamed Trump/GOP for the shutdown. Trump lost the shutdown. Pelosi won. — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) January 25, 2019

The Greatest Negotiator in History, who claimed repeatedly that only he could get a deal with Democrats, just caved after shutting down the government for over a month and got absolutely nothing. #TrumpCaved pic.twitter.com/V7i8ciua5Q — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 25, 2019

On CNN, Brooke Baldwin comes out of live Rose Garden coverage to declare Trump's shutdown tactics shameful, Dana Bash then calls the deal a complete cave by Potus. Then Acosta calls it "one of the biggest tactical defeats" in Trump's career. — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) January 25, 2019