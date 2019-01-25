Trump finally caved on the shutdown and MAGA hats are losing their f*cking minds.

After 34 days of needless suffering, President Donald Trump announced that he plans to sign a bill to temporarily open the government even though it doesn't provide funding for his precious contiguous fence.
After sickouts and threats of strikes from the aviation industry (and perhaps a desire to shift cable news coverage away from the indictment of Roger Stone), the White House has finally calmed down its tantrum.
People are celebrating not only because it means 800,000 people will finally get paid, but also because Trump looks like a big dumb loser.
Even conservatives think so.
The Devil herself has spoken.
One of the Pizzagate guys has officially jumped off the Trump train.
Some are convinced that Trump will declare a national emergency in three weeks to use the military to build the wall, but waiting three weeks (and a month and two years before that!) kind of undercuts the whole "emergency" part.
People are celebrating Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats for not being the ones who caved, for once.
Remember when Roger Stone was indicted? Apparently that was TODAY.