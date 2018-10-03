Chris Evans slammed Trump for mocking Christine Blasey Ford. Captain America to the rescue.

Orli Matlow
Oct 03, 2018@2:25 PM
On Tuesday night at a rally in Mississippi, President Donald Trump mocked sexual assault survivor Christine Blasey Ford, because that's the kind of thing that presidents do.

Trump, as a man with over a dozen sexual misconduct allegations against him, has been defending is Brother-in-Allegations Brett Kavanaugh. First, he tried to undermine Dr. Ford's trauma on Twitter by questioning why she didn't go to the police, inadvertently inspiring the viral #WhyIDidntReport hashtag. Then, he became the very face of why women are afraid to come forward, in that he riled up his crowd to laugh at her testimony, doing his best impression, saying "I don't know" in his "girl voice."

His one-man reenactment of the Senate hearing is even worse than the usual one-man show.

Neuroscience explains why assault victims may not recall certain details of their trauma after "the brain's defense circuitry is activated," but that doesn't matter to Trump and his fanboys.

The shameful impression has inspired outrage, because it truly is outrageous.

Among the angry citizens is Captain America himself, who was incensed that of all the ways to rile up his base, Trump chose to do so at the expense of an assault survivor.

While the president chose to use his platform to mock Dr. Ford, people are grateful that Chris Evans used his platform to condemn him for it.

People in the comments are upset with Trump, but not surprised.

Trump's mockery was so f**ked up that even one of his best friends at Fox and Friends questioned the wisdom of the move on strictly tactical grounds.

At least one of America's representatives on the world stage has a sense of decency.

Oh Captain, My Captain!

