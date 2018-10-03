Chris Evans slammed Trump for mocking Christine Blasey Ford. Captain America to the rescue.

On Tuesday night at a rally in Mississippi, President Donald Trump mocked sexual assault survivor Christine Blasey Ford, because that's the kind of thing that presidents do.
Trump, as a man with over a dozen sexual misconduct allegations against him, has been defending is Brother-in-Allegations Brett Kavanaugh. First, he tried to undermine Dr. Ford's trauma on Twitter by questioning why she didn't go to the police, inadvertently inspiring the viral #WhyIDidntReport hashtag. Then, he became the very face of why women are afraid to come forward, in that he riled up his crowd to laugh at her testimony, doing his best impression, saying "I don't know" in his "girl voice."
His one-man reenactment of the Senate hearing is even worse than the usual one-man show.
Neuroscience explains why assault victims may not recall certain details of their trauma after "the brain's defense circuitry is activated," but that doesn't matter to Trump and his fanboys.
The shameful impression has inspired outrage, because it truly is outrageous.
Among the angry citizens is Captain America himself, who was incensed that of all the ways to rile up his base, Trump chose to do so at the expense of an assault survivor.
While the president chose to use his platform to mock Dr. Ford, people are grateful that Chris Evans used his platform to condemn him for it.
Thank you for using your spot in the limelight to bring to attention the atrocities of others in the same position.— b(ig uwu)lake (@spikeddirtychai) October 3, 2018
as a victim of this it literally brought me to tears to hear this and he influences the whole country to think this— cai (@teddyoakley) October 3, 2018
This breaks the heart of survivors on so many levels. Everyone defending him should be ashamed. Every young woman is hearing their President reaffirm to NOT speak out because you won’t be believed. Thanks Trump.— Amanda Samaroo (@Asamaroo613) October 3, 2018
People in the comments are upset with Trump, but not surprised.
I adore you, Chris, but speaking as a survivor none of us are surprised. This is how abusers work. It’s disgusting.— Jenn🌙⭐️Blessed be the Fruit Loops (@VTResist) October 3, 2018
Why is anyone still surprised? They do not care. They are all in on their most extreme base and it’s working.— Lesley Carhart (@hacks4pancakes) October 3, 2018
Trump's mockery was so f**ked up that even one of his best friends at Fox and Friends questioned the wisdom of the move on strictly tactical grounds.
At least one of America's representatives on the world stage has a sense of decency.
You really are Captain America pic.twitter.com/pGHkMaEqUS— Charlie (@loveandlogiic) October 3, 2018
Oh Captain, My Captain!