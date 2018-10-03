Chris Evans slammed Trump for mocking Christine Blasey Ford. Captain America to the rescue.

On Tuesday night at a rally in Mississippi, President Donald Trump mocked sexual assault survivor Christine Blasey Ford, because that's the kind of thing that presidents do.

Trump, as a man with over a dozen sexual misconduct allegations against him, has been defending is Brother-in-Allegations Brett Kavanaugh. First, he tried to undermine Dr. Ford's trauma on Twitter by questioning why she didn't go to the police, inadvertently inspiring the viral #WhyIDidntReport hashtag. Then, he became the very face of why women are afraid to come forward, in that he riled up his crowd to laugh at her testimony, doing his best impression, saying "I don't know" in his "girl voice."

His one-man reenactment of the Senate hearing is even worse than the usual one-man show.

President Trump on Professor Christine Blasey Ford testimony: "How did you get home? I don't remember. How'd you get there? I don't remember? Where is the place? I don't remember. How many years ago was it? I don't know. I don't know I don't know." pic.twitter.com/WufOLoMa9l — CSPAN (@cspan) October 3, 2018

Neuroscience explains why assault victims may not recall certain details of their trauma after "the brain's defense circuitry is activated," but that doesn't matter to Trump and his fanboys.

The shameful impression has inspired outrage, because it truly is outrageous.