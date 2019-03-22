Trump creepily kissing a college student's head is a viral nightmare.

It's hard to forget that President Donald Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct, as he constantly reminds you with his judicial nominees and his endless parade of creepiness.
At a signing ceremony for an executive order threatening to withhold federal funding from colleges if they don't let his friends speak, Trump greeted
props students with handshakes, except for a young blonde woman, whom he rubbed up against.
Trump's weird kiss will likely remind you of Joe Biden...
...but it will also remind you of Donald Trump.
Much like The Wizard of Oz and Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side of the Moon," this GIF syncs up perfectly with the "Grab Them By The Pussy" tape.
Donald Trump: "You know I'm automatically attracted to beautiful—I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait."— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) March 21, 2019
Yep, we know, Donald!
Trump probably should just shake young ladies' hands. That's what VP Mike Pence would do!
Inappropriate.
The Ivanka jokes write themselves.
#iNews9K OPEN MIC: "You remind me of my daughter." pic.twitter.com/lYNJD5RZm4— David F. Soros (@WiselinePRT) March 21, 2019
he saw the blonde hair and confused her for ivanka pic.twitter.com/zRZqSJsNCo— glasses braces dorko (@13wildhare) March 21, 2019
The girl in red got a hug & kiss, the rest handshakes.— Seaη O (@seanodotcom) March 21, 2019
Must have reminded him of Stormy or Ivanka.
It's funny because the president has incest fantasies about his daughter and gave her security clearance and she runs around securing copyrights for her name and using her personal email!!!
Like Mr. Kellyanne Conway's crusade to diagnose Trump with Narcissistic Personality Disorder, this lady on Twitter is diagnosing Trump with "frotteurism."