Trump creepily kissing a college student's head is a viral nightmare.

It's hard to forget that President Donald Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct, as he constantly reminds you with his judicial nominees and his endless parade of creepiness.

At a signing ceremony for an executive order threatening to withhold federal funding from colleges if they don't let his friends speak, Trump greeted props students with handshakes, except for a young blonde woman, whom he rubbed up against.

Maybe just shake her hand next time? pic.twitter.com/dugI15PFM9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 21, 2019

Trump's weird kiss will likely remind you of Joe Biden...

Giphy

...but it will also remind you of Donald Trump.

Much like The Wizard of Oz and Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side of the Moon," this GIF syncs up perfectly with the "Grab Them By The Pussy" tape.