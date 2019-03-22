Trump creepily kissing a college student's head is a viral nightmare.

Orli Matlow
Mar 22, 2019@4:15 PM
It's hard to forget that President Donald Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct, as he constantly reminds you with his judicial nominees and his endless parade of creepiness.

At a signing ceremony for an executive order threatening to withhold federal funding from colleges if they don't let his friends speak, Trump greeted props students with handshakes, except for a young blonde woman, whom he rubbed up against.

Trump's weird kiss will likely remind you of Joe Biden...

...but it will also remind you of Donald Trump.

Much like The Wizard of Oz and Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side of the Moon," this GIF syncs up perfectly with the "Grab Them By The Pussy" tape.

The Ivanka jokes write themselves.

It's funny because the president has incest fantasies about his daughter and gave her security clearance and she runs around securing copyrights for her name and using her personal email!!!

Like Mr. Kellyanne Conway's crusade to diagnose Trump with Narcissistic Personality Disorder, this lady on Twitter is diagnosing Trump with "frotteurism."

Pucker up.
