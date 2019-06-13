Trump makes 'Prince of Whales' flub trying to cover his a** over his willingness to collude in 2020.

It's not fair. The president was being borderline treasonous, announcing open season on American politics to foreign intelligence services, and he had to ruin it with a hilariously dumb mistake.
Donald Trump told George Stephanopoulos that even though the FBI says to call the FBI if a rival government seeks to aid your political campaign, he would be down to hear any and all information that'll help him stay in power.
After outrage from Americans calling the enthusiasm for compromising the integrity of the election an impeachable offense, Trump took to Twitter to say that collusion is just another type of diplomacy. According to the Very Stable Genius, having tea with the Queen of England would be no different than getting campaign assistance from former KGB agent and current dictator Vladimir Putin.
Before you could freak out at his logic, he confused the large sea mammals known as whales with Wales, the country in the Great Britain, and it was hilarious.
"Prince of Whales"? Goddammit, that's super funny!!!
Inviting foreign intelligence services to attack Americans? That's not!!!
Trump deleted the tweet and corrected the spelling, but the Aquaman spinoff "Prince of Whales" continued to be the number one trend.
"When I met with the Prince of Whales, he said that as president, it was my life's porpoise to build the wall. I told him wait till you sea it."— hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) June 13, 2019
It's especially funny because just hours before, Trump took to Twitter to correct a spelling mistake tweeted by Chris Cuomo's CNN show.
Still, stay focused: Trump is only tweeting about the Prince of Whales to distract us from his administration circumventing Congress to sell weapons to Mohammad bin Salmon.