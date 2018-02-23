Trump finally acknowledged his bald spot during his CPAC speech. Twitter went to town.

Orli Matlow
Feb 23, 2018@4:53 PM
In what was supposed to be a policy speech at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, Donald Trump got distracted and focused on his favorite topic: himself.

No, seriously. The president got a glimpse of himself on one of the screens showing the speech to the cheap seats in the back. He was so moved by his handsome looks, he just had to talk about his hair.

Trump was told to use the speech as an opportunity to announce new sanctions on North Korea, but who could blame him for wanting to talk about his gorgeous hair instead?

Trump in the mirror every morning.
The Associated Press marked this historic moment for the American presidency.

After years of speculation, and a combover that has been integral to his identity, Trump has acknowledged the existence.

Don't call him lazy: his trying like hell.

Mystery solved.
When he wasn't talking about his hair, he lead "lock her up!" and the crowd to boo the brain cancer-stricken John McCain.

Now that he's acknowledged his bald spot, maybe he'll do his blind spot next.

