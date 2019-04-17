Trump's tweet about his democratic rivals is creeping everyone out. Watch your backs, Bernie and Biden!

We have over a year until Super Tuesday 2020, but the presidential primary schedules are already taking shape, and with them, people's theories about who the top presidential contenders are.
Currently, there are sixteen Democratic candidates who have announced running bids, ten of whom have the pull to become major competitors. Among those are the likes of Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke, and yes, the problematic uncle Joe Biden.
While it's too early in the game for most to make full-on educated guesses, the celebrity star-in-chief already has his bets made, and on Tuesday night he tweeted his predictions with the most ominous word choice possible.
"I believe it will be Crazy Bernie Sanders vs. Sleepy Joe Biden as the two finalists to run against maybe the best Economy in the history of our Country (and MANY other great things)! I look forward to facing whoever it may be. May God Rest Their Soul," Trump wrote.
Trump's decision to end this particular word salad with the words "may God rest their soul" stirred up a lot of questions online.
Does he intend to murder them both?!
Do they share a soul?!
Does the loser of the presidential election immediately pass away?!
Of course, others were quick to point out that no one is running against the best economy in this country, since we are truly living in an economic slump.
Despite all the creepy connotations of the tweet, Sanders, for one, isn't the least bit afraid.
If anything, Trump's early prediction means he's eagerly paying attention to the competition out of fear he'll lose his post. Hopefully, when it comes time to hit the polls, that fear is merited.