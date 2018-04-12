Trump's ex-doorman just spilled scorching hot tea about the president's alleged lovechild.

Did you hear the one about the Trump Tower doorman who was paid $30,000 by the president's friend for the rights to a story he heard about the president having a lovechild with an employee?

In late 2015, A.M.I., paid a man for exclusive rights to information he had been told: that Trump may have fathered a child with a woman in the late 1980s. David Pecker then ordered the reporters to stop investigating the story, sources said. https://t.co/7TUnMODXM5 pic.twitter.com/mnXz0Vqq7E — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 12, 2018

Well, it was reported this morning, and because this is the insane soap opera called Trump's America, there's even more drama in this twist.

The former Trump Tower doorman, Dino Sajudin, just released a statement, in which he confirmed that he had made the agreement with American Media Inc./The National Enquirer, and added what he knew about the affair.

NEW: Trump doorman Dino Sajudin releases statement: "I was instructed not to criticize President Trump's former housekeeper due to a prior relationship she had with President Trump which produced a child.” (via @soniamoghe) pic.twitter.com/DYipY5DaY2 — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) April 12, 2018

Sajudin told the world that while working at Trump Tower, he was "instructed not to criticize President Trump’s former housekeeper due to a prior relationship she had with President Trump which produced a child."

It is with a heavy heart I parlay to you that according to Sajudin, there are even more Trump children in the world than previously thought.

The internet let out a primal scream, and was instantly onto the jokes.