Trump responds to the latest rape allegation like only a rapist would.

The President of the United States responded to a woman accusing him of rape not by denouncing the severity of sexual violence and insisting that it is something that he would never do but by criticizing the accuser's looks and implying that rape is about attraction.
Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll described her alleged attack by President Trump in harrowing detail. In an interview with The Hill, Trump said that Carroll is too ugly to rape:
“I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?” the president said while seated behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.
When Carroll's story went public on Friday, the White House insisted that the two had never even met, even though there is evidence to the contrary.
Responding to rape allegations by citing his lack of boner for the victim is a common refrain of Trump's.
In 2016, Jessica Leeds accused then-candidate Trump of groping her when they were seated next to each other on an airplane in the 1970s. Trump did his roast comic bit at a rally, insisting that she was also too unattractive to assault.
"Yeah, I’m gonna go after her,” he said sarcastically. "Believe me, she would not be my first choice. That I can tell you. You don’t know. That would not be my first choice.”
Very comforting to hear that the president's defense isn't "I would never rape anybody," just "I would never rape her."
"I'm glad I'm not his type," Carroll said on CNN, before proceeding to describe the attack once again in great detail.
At least 21 other women have publicly accused Trump of sexual misconduct or assault. Maybe the preponderence of data will help shed light on what "type" of woman Trump likes to exercise his power over.