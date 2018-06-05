Trump is getting trolled for his disastrously failed attempt at singing 'God Bless America.'

When big brave alpha male MAGA president Donald Trump got scared that he was going to be stood up by the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles, the Commander-in-Chief turned it into a party about that national anthem song thing.

#BREAKING The @WhiteHouse and @realDonaldTrump send out an updated statement as to why today’s #Eagles celebration has become instead a “Celebration of America”. It reads in part “the vast majority of the Eagles team decided to abandon their fans.” 😳#WhiteHouseGate @6abc pic.twitter.com/1Jxu6CqmPz — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) June 5, 2018

The White House insisted that it was the Eagles who failed Philly fans, humble people who love President Trump so much they want to see him with their team in the most ambitious crossover event of all time. But from the looks of it, it doesn't seem like many Philadelphians were even there.

I’ve asked 6 of the “fans” at the White House who was the @Eagles quarterback during the super bowl. Not ONE person knew. @NBCPhiladelphia — Tim Furlong (@tfurlong) June 5, 2018

Not exactly sure who these @Eagles “fans” are but I have counted exactly one item of clothing with an eagles logo on it at the White House. #Eagles #EaglesNation @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/XAo9u6L2F2 — Tim Furlong (@tfurlong) June 5, 2018

Trump, who called football players "sons of bitches" for protesting police brutality during The Star-Spangled Banner, has made mandatory singalongs a big part of his agenda for the upcoming midterm elections.