Trump is getting trolled for his disastrously failed attempt at singing 'God Bless America.'

When big brave alpha male MAGA president Donald Trump got scared that he was going to be stood up by the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles, the Commander-in-Chief turned it into a party about that national anthem song thing.
The White House insisted that it was the Eagles who failed Philly fans, humble people who love President Trump so much they want to see him with their team in the most ambitious crossover event of all time. But from the looks of it, it doesn't seem like many Philadelphians were even there.
Trump, who called football players "sons of bitches" for protesting police brutality during The Star-Spangled Banner, has made mandatory singalongs a big part of his agenda for the upcoming midterm elections.
The most important moment of the whole charade, however, was when the president clearly didn't know the words to "God Bless America" at his own mandatory, patriotic singalong.
President Trump loves the national anthem so much he simply doesn't have room in his head for "God Bless America," okay?!
"God Bless America" promptly started trending as the internet reveled in his hypocrisy.
The Daily Show promptly made a karaoke version featuring the new, OFFICIAL words.
Here's the important, inevitable Curb Your Enthusiasm mashup.
Trump says that the cumpulsory Public Display of Jingoism is with the national anthem, not "God Bless America," so jokes on you, libtards!