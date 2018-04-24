Trump just humiliated the French president by calling out his 'dandruff.'

As the President of the United States, it is Donald Trump's job to welcome foreign dignitaries and preserve important international partnerships and OH MY GOD did he just announce that the French president had dandruff on his jacket and wipe it off?
Sacré bleu!
Ever the diplomat, Trump acted towards President Emmanuel Macron like my Bubby does at the Seder when she tells me that I have some schmutz on my face.
Many people saw Dandruffgate as a power move on Trump's part, and a deliberate attempt to humiliate the young, hot Frenchman.
2017 power move: Dominate foreign leader with outrageous public handshake— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 24, 2018
2018 power move: Publicly comment on foreign leader's possibly imaginary dandruff, wipe it off his shoulder
HOLY SHIT. TRUMP JUST SAID HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH MACRON IS SO GOOD THAT HE BRUSHED OFF DANDRUFF FROM HIS COAT IN FRONT OF THE CAMERAS. DIPLOMATIC POWER MOVE. pic.twitter.com/IIeNVCKLKS— David Mack (@davidmackau) April 24, 2018
It's all very Veep.
There are also truthers out there that say Macron didn't even have dandruff..........Trump just pretended there was so he could be a dick about it.
Last #dandrufftweet: Nobody who writes about this should say as fact that Trump wiped dandruff off of Macron. There's a very significant chance he invented fake dandruff just so he could pull this move. Carry on.— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 24, 2018
get u an ally who will embarrass u in front of the world's press pic.twitter.com/WfbUgtCTsa— David Mack (@davidmackau) April 24, 2018
Would Trump even have touched it if it were real?
Just another power move from the ultimate Alpha Male who is so not threatened by young, charismatic leaders he wouldn't invent fake dandruff to humiliate them—or hire Russian prostitutes to pee on a bed where he once slept.