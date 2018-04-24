Trump just humiliated the French president by calling out his 'dandruff.'

Trump just humiliated the French president by calling out his 'dandruff.'
Orli Matlow
Apr 24, 2018@4:11 PM
Advertising

As the President of the United States, it is Donald Trump's job to welcome foreign dignitaries and preserve important international partnerships and OH MY GOD did he just announce that the French president had dandruff on his jacket and wipe it off?

Sacré bleu!

Trump just humiliated the French president by calling out his 'dandruff.'
Giphy

Ever the diplomat, Trump acted towards President Emmanuel Macron like my Bubby does at the Seder when she tells me that I have some schmutz on my face.

Many people saw Dandruffgate as a power move on Trump's part, and a deliberate attempt to humiliate the young, hot Frenchman.

Trump just humiliated the French president by calling out his 'dandruff.'
Throwback to last year's demonstration of dominance.
Giphy
Advertising

Advertising

It's all very Veep.

Advertising

There are also truthers out there that say Macron didn't even have dandruff..........Trump just pretended there was so he could be a dick about it.

Would Trump even have touched it if it were real?

Advertising

Just another power move from the ultimate Alpha Male who is so not threatened by young, charismatic leaders he wouldn't invent fake dandruff to humiliate them—or hire Russian prostitutes to pee on a bed where he once slept.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc