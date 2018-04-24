Trump just humiliated the French president by calling out his 'dandruff.'

As the President of the United States, it is Donald Trump's job to welcome foreign dignitaries and preserve important international partnerships and OH MY GOD did he just announce that the French president had dandruff on his jacket and wipe it off?

Trump on Macron: “We have a very special relationship, in fact I’ll get that little piece of dandruff off…we have to make him perfect, he is perfect.” https://t.co/GGsfve3KYB pic.twitter.com/vzV2Dech86 — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) April 24, 2018

Sacré bleu!

Ever the diplomat, Trump acted towards President Emmanuel Macron like my Bubby does at the Seder when she tells me that I have some schmutz on my face.

Many people saw Dandruffgate as a power move on Trump's part, and a deliberate attempt to humiliate the young, hot Frenchman.

2017 power move: Dominate foreign leader with outrageous public handshake

2018 power move: Publicly comment on foreign leader's possibly imaginary dandruff, wipe it off his shoulder — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 24, 2018