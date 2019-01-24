Trump officially folds 'like a cheap suit' to Nancy Pelosi. The internet is gloating.

President Trump has officially folded to Speaker Pelosi.

No, not on the government shutdown that actually matters and will get the 800,000 federal workers paid, but on the State of the Union. It matters signicantly less, but it's still super fun to watch Donald "The Art of the Deal" Trump fold.

The president announced on Twitter that for the first time in his life, he'll be respecting a woman's request and not deliver the State of the Union until he's invited into the House chamber.

As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address. I agreed. She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative - I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over. I am not looking for an.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2019

....alternative venue for the SOTU Address because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber. I look forward to giving a “great” State of the Union Address in the near future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2019

Rather than gloat, Pelosi tried to keep the focus on what really matters: ending the shutdown.

Mr. President, I hope by saying “near future” you mean you will support the House-passed package to #EndTheShutdown that the Senate will vote on tomorrow. Please accept this proposal so we can re-open government, repay our federal workers and then negotiate our differences. https://t.co/57KMATZZTO — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 24, 2019