Trump officially folds 'like a cheap suit' to Nancy Pelosi. The internet is gloating.

President Trump has officially folded to Speaker Pelosi.
No, not on the government shutdown that actually matters and will get the 800,000 federal workers paid, but on the State of the Union. It matters signicantly less, but it's still super fun to watch Donald "The Art of the Deal" Trump fold.
The president announced on Twitter that for the first time in his life, he'll be respecting a woman's request and not deliver the State of the Union until he's invited into the House chamber.
Rather than gloat, Pelosi tried to keep the focus on what really matters: ending the shutdown.
The internet went ahead and gloated on her behalf.
Even conservatives are admitting that Trump lost this one.
You know things are bad when conservative media is forced to acknowledge reality.