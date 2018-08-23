Trump accidentally confessed to a crime while trying to deny it. Sad!

President Trump is comfortable when he's among Fox and Friends. So comfortable, that he casually admits to committing crimes.
The "law and order" president sat down with Ainsley Earhardt, and like Tony Soprano in an appointment with Dr. Melfi, he let a little loose and sounded a bit like a total mob boss.
Earhardt asked Trump about his former friend and newly-minted felon Michael Cohen, who plead guilty to 8 counts of crimes including campaign finance violations. Cohen was working for—wait for it—the Trump campaign.
Cohen's crimes were committed when paying hush money to a porn star and a Playboy bunny so they'll keep quiet about their affairs with Trump. He says that he made the payments at Trump's request, making the president an unindicted co-conspirator.
Asked about the payments, Trump first argued that according to what he's seen on TV, the crimes Cohen plead guilty to aren't even crimes. And then things got interesting.
Trump said that the money to the adult entertainment starlets "weren’t taken out of campaign finance … They didn’t come out of the campaign, they came from me."
According to people who know about laws, that's precisely the issue:
While private citizens can pay off porn stars however, whenever they like, a candidate for office must report how they're spending their money to the Federal Election Commission.
Trump emphasizing the fact that he used personal money and not campaign money sure seems like a deliberate conspiracy to avoid disclosure rules.
As Matthew Yglesias writes over at Vox, "just like lying on the disclosure form would be illegal and refusing to do the disclosure would be illegal, paying for campaign expenses out of a non-campaign account and then declining to report that as a contribution to the campaign is also illegal."
Hmm.
Only 90s kids remember a president getting impeached for crimes committed while covering up an affair!
In the same interview, Trump also went full Mob Boss, telling Earhardt that flipping should be "illegal." He said that he's had a lot of friends facing years in prison (???) who have taken deals to out another member of a crime syndicate (????) and that the practice of getting criminals to rat out higher-up criminals "almost ought to be outlawed."
He also said that if he got impeached, "the market would crash...everyone would be poor."
This is a very normal president going through a very normal time!