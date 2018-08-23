Trump accidentally confessed to a crime while trying to deny it. Sad!

President Trump is comfortable when he's among Fox and Friends. So comfortable, that he casually admits to committing crimes.

The "law and order" president sat down with Ainsley Earhardt, and like Tony Soprano in an appointment with Dr. Melfi, he let a little loose and sounded a bit like a total mob boss.

Giphy

Earhardt asked Trump about his former friend and newly-minted felon Michael Cohen, who plead guilty to 8 counts of crimes including campaign finance violations. Cohen was working for—wait for it—the Trump campaign.

Cohen's crimes were committed when paying hush money to a porn star and a Playboy bunny so they'll keep quiet about their affairs with Trump. He says that he made the payments at Trump's request, making the president an unindicted co-conspirator.

Asked about the payments, Trump first argued that according to what he's seen on TV, the crimes Cohen plead guilty to aren't even crimes. And then things got interesting.