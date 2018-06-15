8 obscenely petty things the president has already done today before lunch.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that President Donald J. Trump usually tweets more insane things before 10 AM than anybody else tweets in a lifetime, and today is a special day in that some of his ridiculous musings were uttered out loud.

This morning, Trump announced that he was going to make an unannounced trip to the White House lawn to schmooze with his Fox and Friends, and while on the taxpayers' lawn, also encountered the rest of the press corps.

Wow, the highest rated (by far) morning show, @foxandfriends, is on the Front Lawn of the White House. Maybe I’ll have to take an unannounced trip down to see them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

Here are the grossest moments from his walkabout.

1. He told a female reporter to shut up, possibly because she had blood coming out of her wherever.

“Quiet!” President Trump says to a reporter: “She’s so obnoxious. Quiet.” pic.twitter.com/nZE0bUPGoP — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 15, 2018

2. Trump falsely claimed that he can't change his own administration's policy of separating families at the border, blaming the Democrats because he is but a powerless servant who controls the White House and both chambers of Congress.

Trump once again tries to blame Democrats for his own administration's policy of separating immigrant families at the border. "The Democrats have to change their law." Note: It is not a law. It is his administration's policy. (via FOX) pic.twitter.com/cnP56UarbV — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 15, 2018

3. He said he was so nice to dictator Kim Jong Un because friends don't nuclear blast friends' countries. You're welcome.

Asked about his kind words for Kim Jong-un:



"You know why? Because I don’t want to see a nuclear weapon destroy you and your family," Pres told reporters.



Said a nuclear war with North Korea would have killed "30, 40, 50 million people." pic.twitter.com/x3xLXE9ZkC — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 15, 2018

4. Trump blamed Obama for Putin invading Crimea, because friends don't hold friends responsible for annexation.