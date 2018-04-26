Trump's latest 'Fox & Friends' rant is already being used against him in court.

Donald Trump let off some steam on his favorite show Fox & Friends this morning, and even the Friends were absolutely horrified.

The President of the United States ranted like a truck driver from Queens keeping himself busy in traffic, and it's already being used against him in court.

In addition to providing unfiltered insights into his primary priority of being a professional media critic. (The TL;DR is that he cried "FAKE NEWS!")

Here's Trump ranting about the fake news media while the Fox & Friends desperately try to get him to talk about something else. pic.twitter.com/yvWdfpeRc9 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 26, 2018

Trump also threatened to violate the Constitution's sacred "Separation of Powers" doctrine and seize control of the Justice Department, which is, you know, very cool.

A lot happened in that interview, but for my money the most important thing was Trump saying that "our Justice Department -- which I try and stay away from, but at some point I won't -- our Justice Department should be looking at "corruption at the top of the FBI." pic.twitter.com/Nc4jMhM0Am — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 26, 2018

But dictatorial threats aside, the most important moment in the interview/rant (ranterview?) was when he totally blew up Michael Cohen's legal defense.