Trump's latest 'Fox & Friends' rant is already being used against him in court.

Donald Trump let off some steam on his favorite show Fox & Friends this morning, and even the Friends were absolutely horrified.
The President of the United States ranted like a truck driver from Queens keeping himself busy in traffic, and it's already being used against him in court.
In addition to providing unfiltered insights into his primary priority of being a professional media critic. (The TL;DR is that he cried "FAKE NEWS!")
Trump also threatened to violate the Constitution's sacred "Separation of Powers" doctrine and seize control of the Justice Department, which is, you know, very cool.
But dictatorial threats aside, the most important moment in the interview/rant (ranterview?) was when he totally blew up Michael Cohen's legal defense.
The Very Stable Genius™ admitted that Cohen represented him in the Stormy Daniels affair, something that he has previously claimed ignorance of.
Trump also said that Cohen is primarily a businessman, and only did a "tiny, tiny" bit of legal work for him, thereby undermining the argument that the documents seized from the FBI's raid of Cohen's office are covered under attorney-client privilege.
Prosecutors in New York are ALREADY arguing that in court, a mere hours after the TV insanity.
If Trump were capable of feelings, he might regret this outburst. While the rant was almost certainly cathartic for him, another person who appreciates Trump's candor is Stormy Daniels' lawyer (and certified hottie™), Michael Avenatti.
New York prosecutors wrote in a letter to Judge Kimba Wood:
President Trump, reportedly said on cable television this morning that Cohen performs “a tiny, tiny little fraction” of his overall legal work. These statements by two of Cohen’s three identified clients suggest that the seized materials are unlikely to contain voluminous privileged documents, further supporting the importance of efficiency here.
I've said this every day for almost three years, but could now finally be a time when Trump faces consequences for the words he says?
Here's the full video if you want to subject yourself to all the insanity.
