The 'Game of Thrones' cast and crew fired back at Trump's sanctions tweet.

The Office of the President of the United States is the world's foremost platform from which to post memes. Having withdrawn from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action designed to curb the threat of a nuclear Iran, the world awaited the announcement of his administration's policy.
As any normal president would, Trump announced that he would be imposing sanctions on Iran—a move which will effect the lives of millions—via Game of Thrones meme.
It's a very Joffrey move.
Though clearly a Joffrey, Trump went with the words of House Stark because a Lannister always pays his debts.
Arya, of House Stark, was not amused by her show being dragged into Trump's business, repeating the lesson she learned to tell the god of Death: Not today.
Trump just might have landed himself on Arya's list.
Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa, simply wrote "ew."
With Trump ripping off their show's font and branding, HBO contemplated legal action, and like Tyrion, I demand a trial by combat.
George R.R. Martin, the man behind the myths, tweeted a message to Trump that is just as menacing.
He even made it his cover photo!
Martin has previously compared Trump to sadistic inbred child king, Joffrey Lannister Baratheon. "I think Joffrey is now the king in America," Martin told Esquire. "And he’s grown up just as petulant and irrational as he was when he was 13 in the books."
Entertainment Weekly reports that in response to the Game of Thrones-themed threat, The National Iranian-American Council had a Game of Thrones-themed response, saying: "Donald Trump is a literal White Walker, fear-mongering, war-mongering, and championing division at every opportunity for political gain."
To Trump, it is a game. A game of thrones.