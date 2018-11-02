The 'Game of Thrones' cast and crew fired back at Trump's sanctions tweet.

The Office of the President of the United States is the world's foremost platform from which to post memes. Having withdrawn from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action designed to curb the threat of a nuclear Iran, the world awaited the announcement of his administration's policy.

As any normal president would, Trump announced that he would be imposing sanctions on Iran—a move which will effect the lives of millions—via Game of Thrones meme.

It's a very Joffrey move.

Though clearly a Joffrey, Trump went with the words of House Stark because a Lannister always pays his debts.

Arya, of House Stark, was not amused by her show being dragged into Trump's business, repeating the lesson she learned to tell the god of Death: Not today.