5 people who threw shade at Trump during George H.W. Bush’s funeral. Hillary FTW.

President Donald Trump attended President George H.W. Bush's funeral at the National Cathedral, because he wasn't explicitly uninvited, for once.

As The Daily Show notes, it's an event that reunited Trump with some of his favorite targets, including the grieving Dubya and Jeb(!) and of course, the Clintons and Obamas.

While Trump was likely dreading an event where he wasn't the center of attention, luckily for the president, he was on peoples' minds, directly and indirectly.

1. Hillary Clinton pretended that Trump didn't even exist.

HILLARY DIDN'T EVEN LOOK AT HIM



I LOVE HER pic.twitter.com/ogaxeV65zh — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 5, 2018

The candidate who won the popular vote in 2016 politely nodded at Melania Trump, and then looked straight on forward.

This moment was so cringe I could feel the palpable tension from here.



Hillary, however, did not budge. pic.twitter.com/1GYgNgicwI — Ema O'Connor (@o_ema) December 5, 2018

Bill Clinton was facing in Trump's general direction as he shook hands with the Obamas, but when the president didn't extend a greeting to the Clintons, Bill joined Hillary in pretending that Trump doesn't exist.