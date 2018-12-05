5 people who threw shade at Trump during George H.W. Bush’s funeral. Hillary FTW.

President Donald Trump attended President George H.W. Bush's funeral at the National Cathedral, because he wasn't explicitly uninvited, for once.
As The Daily Show notes, it's an event that reunited Trump with some of his favorite targets, including the grieving Dubya and Jeb(!) and of course, the Clintons and Obamas.
While Trump was likely dreading an event where he wasn't the center of attention, luckily for the president, he was on peoples' minds, directly and indirectly.
1. Hillary Clinton pretended that Trump didn't even exist.
The candidate who won the popular vote in 2016 politely nodded at Melania Trump, and then looked straight on forward.
Bill Clinton was facing in Trump's general direction as he shook hands with the Obamas, but when the president didn't extend a greeting to the Clintons, Bill joined Hillary in pretending that Trump doesn't exist.
Same, girl. Same.
2. Michelle Obama arched her eyebrows.
Very subtly, but defined enough for people to take notice, New York Times Bestselling Author Michelle Obama raised her eyebrows when subjected to the Trumps' presence. Michelle wrote in her book Becoming that she will "never forgive" Trump for putting her family at risk by spreading conspiracy theories about her husband, and while she was respectful of the fact that they were at a funeral, her eyebrows didn't forget.
There was also this moment during the service.
Once again: same.
3. Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney said that trade is good and the environment is important, which is pretty much a subtweet at this point.
Canada's former Prime Minister and current Stephen Fry lookalike Brian Mulroney paid tribute to his friend and colleague George H.W. Bush by highlighting some of his legislative achievements.
"President Bush’s decision to go forward with strong environmental legislation, including the Clean Air Act … is a splendid gift to future generations of Americans and Canadians to savor," he said. "In the air they breathe, in the water they drink, in the forests they enjoy and the lakes, rivers and streams they cherish."
"There’s a word for this. It’s called leadership.”
Mulroney also praised the North American Free Trade Agreement that he and Bush both signed in 1992, and Trump has threatened to rip up.
Toronto Star reporter Daniel Dale categorized the eulogy as a subtweet.
4. Former Senator Alan Simpson had jokes.
This one's not as explicit (or explicit at all), but Twitter interpreted Simpson's joke about the high road in Washington seemed like a subtweet at the president on the highway to hell.
He also said, "hatred corrodes the container it's carried in," which might explain Trump's weird color.
5. Biographer Jon Meacham mentioned morality and "big, strong hands."
Jon Meacham's praise of H.W. Bush is being interpreted as a rebuke of Trump through contrast.
"A master of what Franklin Roosevelt called the science of human relationships, he believed that to whom much was given, much is expected. And because life gave him so much, he gave back again and again and again. He stood in the breach in the Cold War against totalitarianism. He stood in the breach in Washington against unthinking partisanship," Meacham said. "He stood in the breach against tyranny and discrimination. And on his watch, a wall fell in Berlin, a dictator's aggression did not stand, and doors across America opened to those with disabilities."
Meacham also noted that "President Bush spoke with those big strong hands," something else the current president lacks.
Is Jon Meacham subtweeting Trump? pic.twitter.com/I6hciTPLRM— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 5, 2018
RIP George H.W. Bush, and in a way, Trump.