Texans are trolling Trump on his pro-wall propaganda tour.

Donald Trump has landed in McAllen, Texas, home of the immigrant children detention camps, and what the president is hoping will be the cite of his Trump™-branded border wall. A follow-up to Tuesday's prime-time address, which sought to Make Americans Afraid Of Mexicans Again, Trump is hoping to highlight a desert hellscape where things are so dire, federal workers won't mind being denied paychecks until he could put concrete on it.

The prez was first greeted by fans.

Trump has arrived in McAllen, Texas for his visit to the southern U.S. border.



Welcomed with cheers and happily signing MAGA hats, the president is capping a week filled with protests, a primetime Oval Office address and a tense closed-door meeting with Democratic leaders pic.twitter.com/Mzwlf4wL5B — POLITICO (@politico) January 10, 2019

Unfortunately for Trump, however, the majority of McAllen's population (that aren't children in cages) is not psyched about the visit and the fear-mongering.

Some McAllen, TX facts:

85% Hispanic/Latino; 28% foreign born; $45,000 median household income; 25% in poverty; and 142,000 people live in the city. pic.twitter.com/GOI2l219C2 — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 10, 2019

The city's historic Cine El Rey welcomed the president with a marquee reading "Welcome to McAllen-- The 7th Safest City in America."