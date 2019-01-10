Texans are trolling Trump on his pro-wall propaganda tour.

Donald Trump has landed in McAllen, Texas, home of the immigrant children detention camps, and what the president is hoping will be the cite of his Trump™-branded border wall. A follow-up to Tuesday's prime-time address, which sought to Make Americans Afraid Of Mexicans Again, Trump is hoping to highlight a desert hellscape where things are so dire, federal workers won't mind being denied paychecks until he could put concrete on it.
The prez was first greeted by fans.
Unfortunately for Trump, however, the majority of McAllen's population (that aren't children in cages) is not psyched about the visit and the fear-mongering.
The city's historic Cine El Rey welcomed the president with a marquee reading "Welcome to McAllen-- The 7th Safest City in America."
Protestors gathered by the Border Patrol station Trump was visiting and greeted him with his likeness.
People who didn't have baby balloons were equipped with signs.
With his days freed by the shutdown, federal worker Diego Rivera attended the protest.
Diego Rivera, 42, is a federal worker who lives in McAllen, TX. He told me he wants to get back to work and can’t find alternative income because employers won’t hire him on a short term basis. pic.twitter.com/XacCTqvyqF— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 10, 2019
McAllen residents also took to Twitter to say that they'd be down to accept the government's billions, but they'd rather to see it go to something they actually need.
Welcome to McAllen, Mr. President!