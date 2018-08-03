Great Britain roasts Trump for not understanding what Great Britain is.

Donald Trump, President of the United States, doesn't seem to understand what the United Kingdom is, because AMERICA FIRST, amirite?

The president went on a weird riff at his rally in Pennsylvania, saying, "I have great respect for the UK. United Kingdom. Great respect. People call it Britain. They call it Great Britain. They used to call it England, different parts."

President Trump appears to be unclear whether it's the UK, Britain or England he has respect for.



Read the full story here: https://t.co/5edCmzAPVY pic.twitter.com/55zdJjHtuz — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 3, 2018

Blimey.

So, according to the Commander-in-Chief, there's a place called the UK.

UK stands for "United Kingdom," but some people call it Great Britain, and they used to call it England, but no longer do. So there is no England anymore, but there are different parts called England?

The Brits, who famously took to the streets (and the sky with a giant baby balloon) are in awe of what has become of leadership in their former colony, replying in the most British way possible.