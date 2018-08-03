Great Britain roasts Trump for not understanding what Great Britain is.

Donald Trump, President of the United States, doesn't seem to understand what the United Kingdom is, because AMERICA FIRST, amirite?
The president went on a weird riff at his rally in Pennsylvania, saying, "I have great respect for the UK. United Kingdom. Great respect. People call it Britain. They call it Great Britain. They used to call it England, different parts."
Blimey.
So, according to the Commander-in-Chief, there's a place called the UK.
UK stands for "United Kingdom," but some people call it Great Britain, and they used to call it England, but no longer do. So there is no England anymore, but there are different parts called England?
The Brits, who famously took to the streets (and the sky with a giant baby balloon) are in awe of what has become of leadership in their former colony, replying in the most British way possible.
August 3, 2018
Do you think a Venn diagram would be beyond him. It's got pretty colours.— Batch_STFC (@batch_2001) August 3, 2018
I know, I know, shoelaces are beyond him... pic.twitter.com/R5ffrMlt1D
August 3, 2018
There you go... FYI pic.twitter.com/tjpTWNFYcZ— Kate Gravestock (@K8GinDXB) August 3, 2018
And we’re going to be doing trade deals with this fella. 😂😂😂😂. I doubt he could find America on the map.— Andrew Edwards (@Red_or_Dead_Edd) August 3, 2018
Sure, many people confuse the names for the British Isles, but many people aren't the Leader of the Free World.
It's easy to speak Trumpese.
I love the Americas. Some people call it the States. Some call it The United States and America. Others call it Mexico. Some even call it South America. Ive known it to be called Amurica.— Ged (@GreasbyThane) August 3, 2018
"Also, Lucky Charms come from Ireland. Which some say is is part of Great Britain, but really is imaginary. Nobody knows this. Only me."— Bill Hoover (@daHoovster) August 3, 2018
People picked apart the particular word salad, which has not one, not two, but THREE lies!
Word salad, all untrue.— Karen Arndt (@kharndt) August 3, 2018
FACT: Great Britain doesn't equal United Kingdom, it is PART OF the UK
FACT: United Kingdom isn't called Britain. It's called the UK
FACT: England didn't used to be called anything but England. All parts.
Some Brits appear to have a plan.
August 3, 2018
Americans took the opportunity to apologize to the people across the pond for the ignoramus's ignorance.
I and millions of Americans apologize profusely for our obtusely idiotic president. Most of us did NOT vote for him, but Putin's puppet got in under the most suspicious of circumstances (which Mueller and company will hopefully rectify). Our deepest apologies.— Kenny Herbert (@KennyHerbert2K) August 3, 2018
Perhaps the American Revolution was a mistake.