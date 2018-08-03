Great Britain roasts Trump for not understanding what Great Britain is.

Great Britain roasts Trump for not understanding what Great Britain is.
Orli Matlow
Aug 03, 2018@2:40 PM
Advertising

Donald Trump, President of the United States, doesn't seem to understand what the United Kingdom is, because AMERICA FIRST, amirite?

The president went on a weird riff at his rally in Pennsylvania, saying, "I have great respect for the UK. United Kingdom. Great respect. People call it Britain. They call it Great Britain. They used to call it England, different parts."

Blimey.

So, according to the Commander-in-Chief, there's a place called the UK.

UK stands for "United Kingdom," but some people call it Great Britain, and they used to call it England, but no longer do. So there is no England anymore, but there are different parts called England?

The Brits, who famously took to the streets (and the sky with a giant baby balloon) are in awe of what has become of leadership in their former colony, replying in the most British way possible.

Advertising

Sure, many people confuse the names for the British Isles, but many people aren't the Leader of the Free World.

Advertising

It's easy to speak Trumpese.

People picked apart the particular word salad, which has not one, not two, but THREE lies!

Advertising

Some Brits appear to have a plan.

Americans took the opportunity to apologize to the people across the pond for the ignoramus's ignorance.

Advertising

Perhaps the American Revolution was a mistake.

Great Britain roasts Trump for not understanding what Great Britain is.
Giphy
Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc