Internet roasts Trump for not knowing how grocery shopping works. Yes, this is real.

President Donald Trump, populist hero and man of the people, does not know how grocery shopping works.

At a rally in Florida this week, the champion of the common man was rhyming off his standard racist fare about immigrants and alleged voter fraud, and then he said to the crowd of MAGA hats, "You know, if you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card. You need ID."

Trump thinks you need a photo ID to purchase groceries. In other news, Trump has never done his own grocery shopping. #TrumpTampa pic.twitter.com/1yvj0EFTMQ — Shareblue Media (@Shareblue) August 1, 2018

No, Mr. President, I don't know.

Giphy

Perhaps I haven't been going to the right grocery stores, but the only card I've needed to buy produce and snacks is a credit card.

Giphy

Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted that by "groceries," Trump actually meant "alcohol," because there really isn't anything she won't defend.