Someone destroyed Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star and the internet is rejoicing.

If you've ever felt overcome by such a pure hot rage, that you wanted to destroy everything Donald Trump-related with a pickaxe, you are certainly not alone. As of last night, Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was thoroughly demolished by a man with a guitar case, strong convictions, and a wieldy pickaxe.

The man who destroyed @realDonaldTrump’s star this morning in Hollywood is now in custody, police tell me https://t.co/nOmVEYmm61 pic.twitter.com/LzP51Gr7oS — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) July 25, 2018

The Los Angeles Police told The Hollywood Reporter they received a call about the destruction around 330am, but the man had fled the scene by the time they arrived.

"Multiple people — including police — tell me a man walked up with a guitar case and pulled out the pickaxe. Then, it’s believed, he called police himself to report it, but left the scene before they got here. Now, he’s nowhere to be found," wrote the NBCLA reporter Jonathon Gonzalez.

Multiple people — including police — tell me a man walked up with a guitar case and pulled out the pick axe. Then, it’s believed, he called police himself to report it, but left the scene before they got here. Now, he’s nowhere to be found. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/mJNh1dbO0J — Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) July 25, 2018

However, a few hours later, around 6AM, police confirmed that the 25-year-old male suspect was in their custody.