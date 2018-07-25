Someone destroyed Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star and the internet is rejoicing.

If you've ever felt overcome by such a pure hot rage, that you wanted to destroy everything Donald Trump-related with a pickaxe, you are certainly not alone. As of last night, Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was thoroughly demolished by a man with a guitar case, strong convictions, and a wieldy pickaxe.
The Los Angeles Police told The Hollywood Reporter they received a call about the destruction around 330am, but the man had fled the scene by the time they arrived.
"Multiple people — including police — tell me a man walked up with a guitar case and pulled out the pickaxe. Then, it’s believed, he called police himself to report it, but left the scene before they got here. Now, he’s nowhere to be found," wrote the NBCLA reporter Jonathon Gonzalez.
However, a few hours later, around 6AM, police confirmed that the 25-year-old male suspect was in their custody.
Twitter has fully exploded over the news, given the fact that many of us spiritually identify with the act of smashing Trump's star.
This isn't the first time Trump's star was destroyed or vandalized by those expressing dissent. Back in 2016, 53-year-old James Lambert Otis was videotaped destroying the star with a jackhammer and pickaxe. If the star is reconstructed, which I unfortunately suspect it will be, I have a feeling this won't be the last time it's destroyed.