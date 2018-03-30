Trump kissed Hope Hicks goodbye in an awkwardly staged moment. Now it’s a meme.

The Trump White House lost another series regular on Thursday, when former communications director Hope Hicks (also known as "the Trump whisperer") bid her surrogate family adieu.
Donald Trump made sure to give the woman he calls "Hopey" a proper sendoff, which in Trumpworld, means in front of the cameras. Hicks participated in a lovingly staged farewell ceremony as the president planted a presumably wet kiss and wouldn't let go off her hand.
It's even better as a series of stills
Some people think that Trump got swerved for a second kiss, which spawned a debate.
FAKE NEWS pic.twitter.com/1WrtTVXczx— Leslie Lee III (@leslieleeiii) March 30, 2018
That was the first one, there’s a video. When she leaves he goes in again https://t.co/3mDa8OzZuM— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) March 30, 2018
Lol the fact that he already secured the kiss and then went for it Again is what makes this so wild.— Do It For The Gramsci (@GramsciAF) March 30, 2018
The Daily Mail insists on a blocked kiss.
Hope Hicks DUCKS AWAY as Trump tries to give her a final kiss goodbyehttps://t.co/YSjraoe4M9 pic.twitter.com/nz3aoudUvX— Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 29, 2018
And with that, people....we have a meme!
"I'll give you $130,000 to dye your hair and let me call you Ivanka"— FK__45™ (@Fk__45) March 29, 2018
Anyone ever see the movie Single White Female? 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/L4yDCiuBO8— nicki 🤓 (@nickiknowsnada) March 29, 2018
DO NOT CONGRATULATE pic.twitter.com/Zf8hyBooTV— m i t h (@ManInTheHoody) March 29, 2018
Daddy walked his FAVORITE daughter outside on her last day of babysitting. "Hope Hicks" will stay in touch with Trump using his totally secure cell phone and the totally secure FaceSpace messenger. pic.twitter.com/WOlIaKUP91— ALT- Immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) March 29, 2018
Bye, Felicia.
You helped set American democracy aflame.
Have fun retiring at 29 in your parents' house in Connecticut!