Trump kissed Hope Hicks goodbye in an awkwardly staged moment. Now it’s a meme.

Trump kissed Hope Hicks goodbye in an awkwardly staged moment. Now it’s a meme.
Orli Matlow
Mar 30, 2018@5:01 PM
Advertising

The Trump White House lost another series regular on Thursday, when former communications director Hope Hicks (also known as "the Trump whisperer") bid her surrogate family adieu.

Donald Trump made sure to give the woman he calls "Hopey" a proper sendoff, which in Trumpworld, means in front of the cameras. Hicks participated in a lovingly staged farewell ceremony as the president planted a presumably wet kiss and wouldn't let go off her hand.

It's even better as a series of stills

Trump kissed Hope Hicks goodbye in an awkwardly staged moment. Now it’s a meme.
A great ad for her hair stylist.
Getty
Trump kissed Hope Hicks goodbye in an awkwardly staged moment. Now it’s a meme.
"The only brunette who lets me touch them, folks!"
Getty

Trump kissed Hope Hicks goodbye in an awkwardly staged moment. Now it’s a meme.
"She reminds me of my daughter!"
Getty
Advertising
Trump kissed Hope Hicks goodbye in an awkwardly staged moment. Now it’s a meme.
The kissing sound is less of a "mwa" and more of a "pfeeeeeeurp."
Getty

Some people think that Trump got swerved for a second kiss, which spawned a debate.

Advertising

The Daily Mail insists on a blocked kiss.

And with that, people....we have a meme!

Advertising

Advertising

Bye, Felicia.

You helped set American democracy aflame.

Have fun retiring at 29 in your parents' house in Connecticut!

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc