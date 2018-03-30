Trump kissed Hope Hicks goodbye in an awkwardly staged moment. Now it’s a meme.

The Trump White House lost another series regular on Thursday, when former communications director Hope Hicks (also known as "the Trump whisperer") bid her surrogate family adieu.

Donald Trump made sure to give the woman he calls "Hopey" a proper sendoff, which in Trumpworld, means in front of the cameras. Hicks participated in a lovingly staged farewell ceremony as the president planted a presumably wet kiss and wouldn't let go off her hand.

See the moment Hope Hicks said goodbye to President Trump at the White House https://t.co/Nuo7vhgWpw pic.twitter.com/iP3GM6DJU3 — TIME (@TIME) March 29, 2018

It's even better as a series of stills

