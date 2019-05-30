Everyone's laughing at Trump not understanding the Constitution to keep from crying.

The President of the United States doesn't know how a lot of things work. Like spelling. Or capitalization. And now... how impeachment works, as written in the Constitution.

On Wednesday, Robert Mueller publicly opened his mouth for the first time in years and all but begged the House to take up impeachment proceedings. The next day, at one of his traditional rants for the press in front of a loud engine, Trump shouted that he couldn't imagine the "courts allowing [impeachment]." One problem: the courts have nothing to do with impeachment.

Trump reveals he has absolutely no clue how impeachment works, says, "I can't imagine the courts allowing it." (The courts have nothing to do with impeachment, which is the domain of Congress.) pic.twitter.com/EUCI688QD7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 30, 2019

When Trump touched a bible for the first time in his life at his inauguration, he took an oath and swore to "faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

That Constitution of the United States gives the power to impeach over to the House of the Representatives. A trial doesn't take place in the courts, but in the Senate, with the upper chamber voting on whether to acquit or convicted.

As you may recall, in 1998 Hillary Clinton's husband was impeached, but wasn't removed from office, because the Senate voted to acquit him.