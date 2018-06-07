Trump is getting dragged for not knowing what the word 'ironic' means.

Despite having the best words, President Donald Trump sure doesn't know what a lot of them mean.
In today's morning tweetstorm covering topics from Debbie Wasserman Schultz's email server to wishing Kim Kardashian's friend Alice Johnson "a wonderful life!" Trump pulled an Alanis Morissette and misused the word "ironic."
Um, couple of things.
Trump decided to emphasize the fact that he misused the words by also defying the laws of capitalization and writing "ironic" with a capital I.
As the dictionary so generously pointed out, the definition of "ironic" is not whatever you want it to mean, Mr. President.
It's just like that time Alanis Morissette sang a whole song called "Ironic" listing circumstances that were merely unfortunate but not ironic, the misuse of "ironic" actually being ironic.
People couldn't help but connect the two ironically "ironic" misunderstanders and sing along.
The tweet also begs another question. Who is America's enemy: dictator King Jong Un or the neighbors to the north?