Trump is getting dragged for not knowing what the word 'ironic' means.

Despite having the best words, President Donald Trump sure doesn't know what a lot of them mean.

In today's morning tweetstorm covering topics from Debbie Wasserman Schultz's email server to wishing Kim Kardashian's friend Alice Johnson "a wonderful life!" Trump pulled an Alanis Morissette and misused the word "ironic."

Isn’t it Ironic? Getting ready to go to the G-7 in Canada to fight for our country on Trade (we have the worst trade deals ever made), then off to Singapore to meet with North Korea & the Nuclear Problem...But back home we still have the 13 Angry Democrats pushing the Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2018

Um, couple of things.

Trump decided to emphasize the fact that he misused the words by also defying the laws of capitalization and writing "ironic" with a capital I.

As the dictionary so generously pointed out, the definition of "ironic" is not whatever you want it to mean, Mr. President.

We really do think that ironic means "using words to convey a meaning that is the opposite of its literal meaning."https://t.co/DUoJMdBCHn https://t.co/ZOLeiQGRys — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) June 7, 2018

It's just like that time Alanis Morissette sang a whole song called "Ironic" listing circumstances that were merely unfortunate but not ironic, the misuse of "ironic" actually being ironic.