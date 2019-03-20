Trump showed off a map of ISIS and promptly got memed.

In a show-and-tell outside the White House, President Donald Trump whipped out maps to tell the press that ISIS has been defeated. That would be awesome if true, but according to The New York Times, Trump is—wait for it—lying.
The Times reports that there continues to be fighting between the extremist group and American-backed Syrian forces, and it's unlikely that the war will wrap up by the end of the day.
It was difficult for the internet to focus on the particular lie when Trump gave such an obvious gift to meme-makers: the
He picked out a good book for story time. pic.twitter.com/TdAsiN3pTt— KyleF (@kf_rookie) March 20, 2019
Follow @DevinCow !! pic.twitter.com/a21Jf16zeM— ʝεɳ🌊 (@jennerific713) March 20, 2019
"Oh great, more paper towels. That'll help." pic.twitter.com/3zDSeO0pTu— Kyle Murray (@TheKyleMurray) March 20, 2019
My mediocre attempt in the arena pic.twitter.com/z4JUqxbMzM— Sam Palmeri (@NthMetalMace) March 20, 2019
