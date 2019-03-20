Trump showed off a map of ISIS and promptly got memed.

Orli Matlow
Mar 20, 2019@7:36 PM
In a show-and-tell outside the White House, President Donald Trump whipped out maps to tell the press that ISIS has been defeated. That would be awesome if true, but according to The New York Times, Trump is—wait for it—lying.

The Times reports that there continues to be fighting between the extremist group and American-backed Syrian forces, and it's unlikely that the war will wrap up by the end of the day.

It was difficult for the internet to focus on the particular lie when Trump gave such an obvious gift to meme-makers: the

LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH!

It's nice to dream.

Perhaps Trump is tracking which college basketball team he'll eventually get to feed room temperature burgers to.

This one's a shoutout to Mr. Kellyanne Conway.

Here's the TL;DR.

