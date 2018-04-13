People are saying that Trump's new nickname for James Comey is the ultimate irony.

Encyclopedia Britannica defines "psychological projection" as "a form of defense in which unwanted feelings are displaced onto another person, where they then appear as a threat from the external world."

"A common form of projection occurs when an individual, threatened by his own angry feelings, accuses another of harboring hostile thoughts," they add.

It's not yet included in the encyclopedia, but a prime example appears to come courtesy of the presidential Twitter account.

Donald Trump is not reacting well to fired FBI Director James Comey's book tour, and his tweetstorm came right on schedule.

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

....untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

In his book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, Comey reportedly details his encounters with Trump, including the president's fixation with "disproving" the existence of the pee tape.

But as Trump knows, the best defense is a silly nickname.

People are saying that it's ironic that a man who averages telling 5.5 lies a day whose hair looks like............that would call somebody else an "untruthful slime ball."