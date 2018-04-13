People are saying that Trump's new nickname for James Comey is the ultimate irony.

Encyclopedia Britannica defines "psychological projection" as "a form of defense in which unwanted feelings are displaced onto another person, where they then appear as a threat from the external world."
"A common form of projection occurs when an individual, threatened by his own angry feelings, accuses another of harboring hostile thoughts," they add.
It's not yet included in the encyclopedia, but a prime example appears to come courtesy of the presidential Twitter account.
Donald Trump is not reacting well to fired FBI Director James Comey's book tour, and his tweetstorm came right on schedule.
In his book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, Comey reportedly details his encounters with Trump, including the president's fixation with "disproving" the existence of the pee tape.
But as Trump knows, the best defense is a silly nickname.
People are saying that it's ironic that a man who averages telling 5.5 lies a day whose hair looks like............that would call somebody else an "untruthful slime ball."
While it might not be the most sophisticated criticism ever leveled against a public servant, there is something fun to the turn of phrase.
Congratulations to a college improv team on their new name.