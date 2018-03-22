Trump tries to shut down Biden's bullying by giving him a mean nickname.

Good news for everyone who wants to see two septuagenarians get into a fist fight: President Donald Trump has challenged former Vice President Joe Biden to a duel.

The spry 71-year-old has tweeted out how he imagines a fistfight with the 75-year-old would go, telling him not to threaten him because the former veep "would go down fast and hard." No, that's not a euphemism.

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

The "threat" Trump refers to is Biden's remarks at an anti-sexual assault rally he addressed at the University of Miami on Tuesday.

Responding to Trump's notoriously crude remarks about women ("Grab them by the pussy," in case you forgot), Biden said:

They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said ‘No.’ I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.