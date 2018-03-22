Trump tries to shut down Biden's bullying by giving him a mean nickname.

Good news for everyone who wants to see two septuagenarians get into a fist fight: President Donald Trump has challenged former Vice President Joe Biden to a duel.
The spry 71-year-old has tweeted out how he imagines a fistfight with the 75-year-old would go, telling him not to threaten him because the former veep "would go down fast and hard." No, that's not a euphemism.
The "threat" Trump refers to is Biden's remarks at an anti-sexual assault rally he addressed at the University of Miami on Tuesday.
Responding to Trump's notoriously crude remarks about women ("Grab them by the pussy," in case you forgot), Biden said:
They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said ‘No.’ I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.
The former jock doubled down by asserting his credentials and referring to Trump's "Locker Room Talk" defense.
"I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life. I’m a pretty damn good athlete. Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room," he said. Damn.
The first time Biden fantasized about beating Trump up was during the campaign, when in equally jock-y language, he said he wanted to fight Trump "behind the gym."
This tweet is noteworthy not only because it's the president spending his time threatening an American dignitary, but it marks the first time Trump has addressed Biden by one of his classic Trumpy nicknames—"Crazy Joe"!
While "Crazy Joe Biden" is no masterpiece like "Liddle' Bob Corker," by getting a Trump Nickname™, Joe Biden has finally made something of himself.
Congrats!