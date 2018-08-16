Trump casually admitted to committing a crime again, because it's kind of his thing.

President Donald Trump has a few hobbies, and he does them all very well.
My man love spending time at golf courses with his name on them, which is why he's spent tens of millions of taxpayer dollars doing so. He's also committed to ogling his daughter Ivanka, and bravely doesn't care if it makes you throw up in your mouth. When he's not doing those things, he's blowing up the White House's meticulously crafted lies trying to explain his behavior by stating his corrupt intentions outright.
On Wednesday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that the White House has decided to revoke former CIA Director John Brennan's security clearance.
This John Brennan is someone who had access to classified intel, and says that the intel showed communication between the Trump team and Russia.
The press secretary insisted that this wasn't a dictatorial attempt to silence a critic, but rather in the interest of national security because Brennan has a blabbermouth.
Trump, ever the blabbermouth, told the Wall Street Journal that, yeah, this was about trying to silence a critic and the Russian investigation:
Mr. Trump cited Mr. Brennan as among those he held responsible for the investigation …
“I call it the rigged witch hunt, [it] is a sham,” Mr. Trump said in an interview. “And these people led it!”
He added: “So I think it’s something that had to be done.”
Openly admitting to trying to scuttle the investigation certainly sounds like obstruction of justice.
It's funny, and kind of scary. We don't know if Trump is going to target Mueller next.
Revoking a security clearance of someone who might know all about your crimes is corruption at best, and obstruction of justice at worst.
James Comey, the FBI director he fired, knows all about getting booted for knowing too much.
The president may commit many crimes, but at least he has the decency to blurt his corrupt intent out.