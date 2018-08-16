Trump casually admitted to committing a crime again, because it's kind of his thing.

President Donald Trump has a few hobbies, and he does them all very well.

My man love spending time at golf courses with his name on them, which is why he's spent tens of millions of taxpayer dollars doing so. He's also committed to ogling his daughter Ivanka, and bravely doesn't care if it makes you throw up in your mouth. When he's not doing those things, he's blowing up the White House's meticulously crafted lies trying to explain his behavior by stating his corrupt intentions outright.

Giphy

On Wednesday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that the White House has decided to revoke former CIA Director John Brennan's security clearance.

Giphy

This John Brennan is someone who had access to classified intel, and says that the intel showed communication between the Trump team and Russia.

"With every last ounce of devotion to this country, resist." - Former CIA Director John Brennan, explaining why Russia's interference in the 2016 election is a threat to the very foundation of our democracy, and why silence/inaction is not an option. (May 2017) pic.twitter.com/ybx7YFIvsX — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) August 15, 2018

The press secretary insisted that this wasn't a dictatorial attempt to silence a critic, but rather in the interest of national security because Brennan has a blabbermouth.