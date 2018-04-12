Trump accidentally tweeted a picture that is extremely embarrassing for him.

Donald Trump (or whoever does his tweets) should have looked more closely at the pictures he posted today because one accidentally tells the truth about his administration.
The president hosted a roundtable with representatives from states that are slated to get screwed over by his trade war with China and shared one that particularly makes it feel like we were there.
Look closer.
Can we just zoom in on John Kelly in that last picture? Bc his reaction represents all of us at this point 🤦🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/liHhIAFh7A— Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) April 12, 2018
Yes, that is Chief of Staff John Kelly with the facepalm to end all facepalms.
Needless to say, people noticed, and General Kelly's head in his hand became a #relatable meme.
In this lone instance, we are all John Kelly. pic.twitter.com/beIr0vtS2V— Bryan Smith (@bryrsmith) April 12, 2018
John Kelly really is a mood.
The photo is even better with a soundtrack.
John Kelly set to the Sound of Silence pic.twitter.com/K1XAXMwbKo— Parrish Walton (@ParrishWalton) April 12, 2018
Curb Your Enthusiasm, anyone?
We have that, too. pic.twitter.com/ofIGrshJ2u— Parrish Walton (@ParrishWalton) April 12, 2018
The world is gonna roll him.
Facepalm John Kelly is the new Sad Affleck—if Ben Affleck were tasked with managing a deeply unstable man managing a deeply unstable government (and, like, really hated immigrants).
Hello darkness, indeed.