Trump accidentally tweeted a picture that is extremely embarrassing for him.

Orli Matlow
Apr 12, 2018@6:52 PM
Donald Trump (or whoever does his tweets) should have looked more closely at the pictures he posted today because one accidentally tells the truth about his administration.

The president hosted a roundtable with representatives from states that are slated to get screwed over by his trade war with China and shared one that particularly makes it feel like we were there.

Look closer.

Twitter: @realdonaldtrump

Yes, that is Chief of Staff John Kelly with the facepalm to end all facepalms.

Needless to say, people noticed, and General Kelly's head in his hand became a #relatable meme.

John Kelly really is a mood.

The photo is even better with a soundtrack.

Curb Your Enthusiasm, anyone?

The world is gonna roll him.​​​​​​

Facepalm John Kelly is the new Sad Affleck—if Ben Affleck were tasked with managing a deeply unstable man managing a deeply unstable government (and, like, really hated immigrants).

Giphy
Hello darkness, indeed.

