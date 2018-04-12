Trump accidentally tweeted a picture that is extremely embarrassing for him.

Donald Trump (or whoever does his tweets) should have looked more closely at the pictures he posted today because one accidentally tells the truth about his administration.

Just had an Agricultural Roundtable with memembers of Congress and Governors.



I will be making remarks on the large scale TAX CUTS given to American families and workers at 1:45 P.M. from the Rose Garden. Join me live: https://t.co/XAchZ3zUSe pic.twitter.com/Dqe8QhpDAZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018

The president hosted a roundtable with representatives from states that are slated to get screwed over by his trade war with China and shared one that particularly makes it feel like we were there.

Look closer.

Can we just zoom in on John Kelly in that last picture? Bc his reaction represents all of us at this point 🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/liHhIAFh7A — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) April 12, 2018

Yes, that is Chief of Staff John Kelly with the facepalm to end all facepalms.

John Kelly is everybody every day listening to President Trump. pic.twitter.com/mNCib8HRgO — Mame Dennis (@SFGayMom) April 12, 2018

Needless to say, people noticed, and General Kelly's head in his hand became a #relatable meme.