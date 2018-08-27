Trump cops to being petty about John McCain. Kind of.

In what is truly an impressive feat from an already historically dysfunctional White House, President Trump managed to fumble his response to John McCain's death and backtrack days later.

As the nation mourned McCain, Trump so graciously posted a picture of himself, offering his condolences to the family, but saying nothing about the deceased himself.

Trump continued not to follow the typical protocol of Pretending To Be Sad That A Person Dies when the flag on top of the White House was raised, even as the rest of the ones around D.C. remained at half-staff until his interment.

Fairly striking image -- all of the flags surrounding the Washington Monument are at half-staff, though the flag atop the White House was raised to full staff just after midnight. pic.twitter.com/BwKRbqKk0G — Alex Mallin (@alex_mallin) August 27, 2018

It's just like someone (read: Trump) was counting down the hours until he could be the center of attention again.

Flag back at full staff atop WH. Pres Trump did not issue proclamation on the death of @SenJohnMcCain, which usually calls for flags to remain at half-staff through the day of interment, which is Sunday at the @NavalAcademy. pic.twitter.com/NGasNPT0VB — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 27, 2018

The Washington Post reported that Trump personally vetoed a statement calling McCain a hero on the day he died, for not even death can stop a Trump feud.

Trump also couldn't even pretend to respect McCain when asked for comment by reporters.