Trump cops to being petty about John McCain. Kind of.

In what is truly an impressive feat from an already historically dysfunctional White House, President Trump managed to fumble his response to John McCain's death and backtrack days later.
As the nation mourned McCain, Trump so graciously posted a picture of himself, offering his condolences to the family, but saying nothing about the deceased himself.
Trump continued not to follow the typical protocol of Pretending To Be Sad That A Person Dies when the flag on top of the White House was raised, even as the rest of the ones around D.C. remained at half-staff until his interment.
It's just like someone (read: Trump) was counting down the hours until he could be the center of attention again.
The Washington Post reported that Trump personally vetoed a statement calling McCain a hero on the day he died, for not even death can stop a Trump feud.
Trump also couldn't even pretend to respect McCain when asked for comment by reporters.
Of course he didn't know what to say. He didn't have his Empathy Cheat Sheet.
Well, in what is as close as Trump gets to admitting a f*ck up, Trump reversed his position on Flaggate, and issued a proclamation to honor the man who was a Prisoner of War in Vietnam and served in Congress for over thirty years.
"Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment," the proclamation reads.
How profoundly moving.
I'm not sure about you, but the White House bungling and backtracking on their response to John McCain dying makes me feel confident and trusting in their ability to handle a war.