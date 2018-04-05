Don Jr. compares his junk to his dad’s in nausea-inducing interview at the Playboy Mansion.

Donald Trump's constant lust for his daughter Ivanka is just one of the many things that makes America's First Family a wholesome group with emulating. Huffington Post reporter Ashley Feinberg dug up an old interview with Donald Trump Jr. for more family fun that'll make you throw up in your mouth.

Giphy

In 2007, Don Jr. taped an interview at the Playboy Mansion for comedian Adam Carolla's live radio show, and topics range from his penis to his father's penis to what he wishes he could do with his own penis.

Don Jr.'s soon-to-be-ex-wife Vanessa Trump was at home and pregnant, and for Jr., it was HELL to be surrounded by bunnies.

"Can you believe the hell I’m going through? I’m at the Playboy Mansion with a pregnant wife! It doesn’t get worse than that, does it?" He said. "Now, I love my wife, but that is rough. And I’m going to pay for these statements later on tonight. I’m gonna pay."

(Pay he did—but not until eleven years later.)