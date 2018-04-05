Don Jr. compares his junk to his dad’s in nausea-inducing interview at the Playboy Mansion.

Donald Trump's constant lust for his daughter Ivanka is just one of the many things that makes America's First Family a wholesome group with emulating. Huffington Post reporter Ashley Feinberg dug up an old interview with Donald Trump Jr. for more family fun that'll make you throw up in your mouth.
In 2007, Don Jr. taped an interview at the Playboy Mansion for comedian Adam Carolla's live radio show, and topics range from his penis to his father's penis to what he wishes he could do with his own penis.
Don Jr.'s soon-to-be-ex-wife Vanessa Trump was at home and pregnant, and for Jr., it was HELL to be surrounded by bunnies.
"Can you believe the hell I’m going through? I’m at the Playboy Mansion with a pregnant wife! It doesn’t get worse than that, does it?" He said. "Now, I love my wife, but that is rough. And I’m going to pay for these statements later on tonight. I’m gonna pay."
(Pay he did—but not until eleven years later.)
Don Jr. and Carolla riffed about the fact that his wife and his father's wife are only "five or six" years apart in age. Asked if he was attracted to his stepmom, he answered, "I think she’s a very lovely lady."
Much like it did at a presidential debate, the topic of Donald Trump Sr.'s penis size came up.
"I got one question, Donald Jr.: When you and your pops are in the shower, who’s got the bigger package? You know what I’m saying," Carolla asked.
Don Jr. answered:
You know, and I will get fired for this, but I’m never going to say that I don’t. I will get fired for that. By the way, they’re both pretty substantial I think.
Wait...is there a clause in his contract with his father that One Shalt Not Publicly Criticize the Presidential Penis? You know what that means.
Read more of the highlights and try not to gag over at The Huffington Post.