Donald Trump Jr. admits his father is orange by sharing a Pornhub meme.

I'm not going to pretend I know what it's like to be Donald Trump's kid, but if anyone is doing it right it's probably Tiffany:
She keeps a low profile unlike her siblings and I know nothing about her which is exactly what we need. While it must be hard to get your father's attention when he's busy eating McDonald's and complaining on Twitter, there must be better ways than Donald Trump Jr.'s most recent attempt at fatherly love.
Donald Trump Jr. spends a lot of time on Instagram posting memes like this:
He's obviously having a total field day with the Mueller news:
But it was this meme in his stories that people were particularly interested in:
I mean, if you're going to butcher a perfectly good porn video for a meme, you could at least choose the all-season "Pornhub" logo. That gingerbread cookie is so innocent! While I'm sure Don Jr. got a solid laugh at the expense of Democrats, I'm more interested in whether or not this means that even Trump's family notices how orange he is. If his own son can laugh about it, can he also tell his dad to lay off the self-tanning lotion? Maybe tell him to get out of the tanning bed?
Later, Don took the issue to Twitter to respond to Ivanka:
*Anxiously awaits Pornhub's response.*