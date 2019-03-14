People think Don Jr.'s angry tweet about 'racist air' is dumb, even for him.

As the nation continues to be enraptured by the college cheating scandal, another case study in how the rich and wealthy by their way into elite institutions has reminded everyone that American meritocracy is a myth.

Yes, this is a loquacious (SAT word!) way of saying that Donald Trump Jr. tweeted again.

The president's eldest son, despite having every door kept open for him with a wad of $100 bills, always whines on Twitter about how he's a victim of censorship and the Left.

Just when you thought you’ve seen it all... now we have RACIST AIR. This insanity has to stop. https://t.co/fWPl4esIAu — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 13, 2019

Don Jr. seems to think that the consequences of pollution aren't brought upon by the infrastructure that creates it. He appears to be mocking the study for saying that air is a sentient being with racial biases, but instead of landing a punch on those dang scientists, he's outing himself as an idiot who doesn't understand what words mean.

You really are ignorant. Its obvious your daddy bought your way through school. When's the last time you saw an industrial plant surrounded by million dollar homes? Sewage plants mixed in with wealthy homes? Yet minority homes are! — Kenton Cole (@kentoncole) March 13, 2019