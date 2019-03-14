People think Don Jr.'s angry tweet about 'racist air' is dumb, even for him.

As the nation continues to be enraptured by the college cheating scandal, another case study in how the rich and wealthy by their way into elite institutions has reminded everyone that American meritocracy is a myth.
Yes, this is a loquacious (SAT word!) way of saying that Donald Trump Jr. tweeted again.
The president's eldest son, despite having every door kept open for him with a wad of $100 bills, always whines on Twitter about how he's a victim of censorship and the Left.
Don Jr. seems to think that the consequences of pollution aren't brought upon by the infrastructure that creates it. He appears to be mocking the study for saying that air is a sentient being with racial biases, but instead of landing a punch on those dang scientists, he's outing himself as an idiot who doesn't understand what words mean.
Read a whole article for once! This includes factories, pipelines, etc.. that leech toxins into the ground and water and pump toxins into the air tend to be positioned closer to poor and underserved communities ...— NancySara🌼🌱🌙✒ (@NancySara_78) March 13, 2019
and those communities are by & large made up of
POC. Ignoramus.
Had he read the article, he would have learned that scientists aren't accusing the air of being racist, but rather found that communities of color are often the ones who live near the power plant smokestacks:
“Someone had to make the pen you bought at the store,” said study co-author Julian Marshall, an engineering professor at the University of Washington. “We wanted to look at where the pollution associated with making that pen is located. Is it close to where people live? And who lives there?”
It is close to where people live, and it is often black and Hispanic families who live there.
Little Miss Flint, an 11-year old activist from the city that still doesn't have clean water, implied that Don Jr. is so dumb, he isn't even worth explaining things to.
If this tweet is any indication, Don Jr. didn't do so well on the reading comprehension section of the SAT.
I’m totally shocked that the climate-denying anti-vaxx birther whose college admissions resulted from daddy’s bribes couldn’t understand the article.— Dan Holley (@DanQbrut) March 13, 2019
Since issuing this tweet, Don Jr. has moved on to more intellectual pursuits.
The Ivy League's best and brightest, everybody.
Go Quakers!