The internet has uncovered even more evidence of Don Jr.’s affair. Hope you’re not afraid of feet.

This week the tabloids have been covering the Donald Trump Jr.-Vanessa Trump divorce and the Aubrey O'Day affair subplot from head to toe.

Literally down to the toes.

The Daily Mail uncovered an old tweet of O'Day's during the time of the affair, in which her "babe" sensually protects her feet from bunion attacks. Yes, "sensually" and "bunion attacks" are both used in that sentence.

My babe is protecting my feet from bunion attacks! True Love Feet. pic.twitter.com/zeNRyp47 — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) March 24, 2012

The people at the Mail zoomed in on Don Jr.'s feet to try and see if it's a match.

Are Aubrey O'Day and Donald Trump Jr playing FOOTSIE in bed in this photo taken in 2012? https://t.co/vPHCpvOzDL — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 21, 2018

They even have a slidey thingy so you can really investigate.

According to Us Weekly, Don Jr. and O'Day began their affair at the end of 2011—when Vanessa was pregnant with their son Tristan—and it continued until March 2012. The tweet, from March 2012, was likely taken during the twilight of their romance, unless O'Day quickly found "True Love" with another.