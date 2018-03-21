The internet has uncovered even more evidence of Don Jr.’s affair. Hope you’re not afraid of feet.

This week the tabloids have been covering the Donald Trump Jr.-Vanessa Trump divorce and the Aubrey O'Day affair subplot from head to toe.
Literally down to the toes.
The Daily Mail uncovered an old tweet of O'Day's during the time of the affair, in which her "babe" sensually protects her feet from bunion attacks. Yes, "sensually" and "bunion attacks" are both used in that sentence.
The people at the Mail zoomed in on Don Jr.'s feet to try and see if it's a match.
They even have a slidey thingy so you can really investigate.
According to Us Weekly, Don Jr. and O'Day began their affair at the end of 2011—when Vanessa was pregnant with their son Tristan—and it continued until March 2012. The tweet, from March 2012, was likely taken during the twilight of their romance, unless O'Day quickly found "True Love" with another.
Here are the toes in question.
They do look familiar but to be honest, all feet look the same to me.
Same bumps and ridges. Same shallow nail beds.
There are even more clues from 2012, back when Donald Trump was someone just spreading racist conspiracy theories on Fox News rather than today, when he's spreading racist conspiracy theories from the White House.
O'Day released a song called "DJT," which are the man's damn initials! She also recorded a cover of one hit wonder Gotyé's one hit, "Somebody That I Used To Know." TMZ got the video, and she's naked in it.
Here are some of her lyrics, emphasis mine.
Now and then I think of when we were together
Like when you told me that your marriage was a lie
Told me that I brought you back to life
Couldn’t live without me by your side
Didn’t care about the sex, you begged to fuck my mind
You can get addicted to a certain kind of madness
You’d love to be a man your life just won’t allow
You said that was the reason for your pain
But you were scared to ruin your family’s name
Your wife’s the only one glad we are over
The affair was in front of our eyes the whole time—we were just too busy caring about other people and other things to see it.