EXCLUSIVE: Aubrey O'Day probably talking about Don Jr. on this 2012 sex podcast.

Donald Trump Jr. is proudly following in his father's footsteps, having his divorce litigated through the pages of the tabloids, and the drama now featuring a high-profile affair. On Monday, it was reported that the chip off the old block had an affair with singer Aubrey O'Day back in 2011, when she appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice and his wife was pregnant with their third (of five) children. Giphy Thirsty for more details of this sexual relationship that has already poisoned your brain? In 2012, fresh off of the affair, O'Day appeared on the podcast "Risk!", a show where people "tell true stories they never thought they dared to share." In a story called "Spanx for the Memories," she talks contemporary girdles, and the time she appeared on a show, and "started up this unspoken connection with a big celebrity who [she] can't name because [she'll] get sued up the ass."

O'Day says that she and her mystery man "would do that eye-f*cking thing," which for people who aren't fluent in Urban Dictionary, she explains as "intense stares where something's going to happen." The two "became friends, and then more than friends," and then after they shot a "big show" scene for the finale, He Who Shall Not Be Named pulled her into the bathroom and they started furiously making out—"all over, on top of this, under this, beneath this."

"And then he goes and rips off my dress," she says, "I was making porn faces and stuff...lost in the moment...and he started laughing." She asked what was funny and the dude so graciously replied, "Holy f*k, I've never seen Spanx so big in my life." To look svelte for the finale, O'Day was wearing the kind that goes all the way from under your boobs right down to the knees. Giphy

"So, yeah. The hot sexy moment with the big celebrity...the biggest celebrity who ever cared about me, saw me in a humiliating situation." She forgot to mention that "Spanx have a little hole, because they're difficult to get on and off. So they have a little hole so you can conveniently squat and go to the bathroom. So, needless to say, those Spanx didn't come off during the whole thing." Yes, the hole, designed so things can exit, was used as a port of entry. "Don't act like you haven't done that!" she says to the crowd that is audibly creeped out, even without knowing who the man was.

There's more than just the Spanxin'! The "showmance" turned into something kind of real: So we ended up starting a relationship...he thinks [the Spanx episode] is funny...he's willing to move past it, but he does call me Spanky every single conversation that we had, which ended up being my nickname for a very long time. So basically we get into this relationship we build...it's great, but I start getting nervous, and my trust issues start taking over, and I feel like, "What is so great about me?" Like, I think I'm great, but he hangs out with, like, Victoria's Secret models, he's at dinner with huge celebrities, he runs with the biggest agents and managers, and like, he's the sh*t. So, I can't really trust this person...we're from different worlds. We're different people. So I overwhelmingly continue to put on a front, I try to be exactly what he wanted, I tried to be better than the things he had had, and we were separated because we lived on different sides of the country, so we begin to text message. We would have phone sex, which led to this thing called Skype...Does everyone know what that is? So we decided we were gonna have Skype sex because it was just so intense and passionate, like we had to see each other doing these things.

After O'Day's friend set her up with Skype, she asked a friend how Skype sex goes down. O'Day was stressed, so her friend gave her a pill—a Klonopin—to calm her down, and told her to "keep it casual." She didn't want to look desperate, so she decided to "look like [she] had just gotten out of the shower," and prepared the lighting for ultimate sexiness. O'Day put her Spanx on so she could "look sexy in a little T," and prepared by the computer. The man had to keep pushing the Skype date back because of work, so O'Day got in and out of the shower to maintain her "aprés shower" look.

O'Day ultimately took the Klonopin ten minutes before the Skype call, and says, "that's the last thing I remember." She woke up the next morning, refreshed but confused, naked except for her Spanx. O'Day checked her phone, and it was an old friend from a Semester at Sea who she apparently called the night before. According to her phone record, O'Day made a few international calls, calling people from Semester at Sea for about forty minutes. She also got a text from an unknown number saying, "Goodnight my little Jamaican princess," and still has no idea what that means.

O'Day opened her computer, and Skype said that she had a call than lasted an hour and forty-five minutes, and the man wrote to her, "Spanx a lot." Later, she found out that she was on camera, "naked except for my Spanx, no clothes on, boobs out, wet hair, make-up dripping down my face like a crack head." "He thought that it was lovable, and liked me more," she said. O'Day said that she was flying to New York and was planning to see him, and that the two have been "throwing around the 'I Love Yous.'" She was preparing to meet his friends, and got "extra small" Spanx for the occasion.

The two then "went back to his hotel," and she ran to the bathroom to take off the Spanx. "It takes a f*cking village to get Spanx off," she joked. O'Day said that she lost an earring in the lobby and ran down to the front desk for scissors, which the concierge would let leave the lobby. She chopped the Spanx up, and shoved them with the towels. Afterwards they had "amazing sex," and when the man took a shower, he came out after with her Spanx on his head. "You know, Aubrey, you can never trust a woman who wears Spanx, because she's already lied to you," he said. "That was his cute way of saying, 'stop doing this.'"

O'Day's takeaway from the story was that "someone can love me for me." The two were heading out on a vacation the next day. Wearing just underwear and her coat, she showed up to his place to surprise him, and was knocking on the door, and nobody answered. Ultimately, he opened the front door, and she peaked in and saw that the door to his bedroom was closed. The man was trying to push her out, and O'Day was suspicious. She opened his bedroom door, and saw a naked woman on his bed. After running around trying to beat her up, she noticed that in the pile of The Other Woman's clothes were Spanx, and then O'Day realized that "her and I were soldiers in the same f*cking war."

The moral of the story? "Spanx do not lie. Men do." Reasons why this is likely Don Jr.: 1. She said that they met on a television show. 2. Page Six said that Vanessa Trump found out because of emails, which is consistent with the long distance sexting. 3. The timeline matches up. Reasons why this might not be Don Jr.: 1. She said he was "the sh*t."

2. Does a mistress get introduced to the man's friends? She speaks as if their relationship wasn't a secret at the time, even though she now has an NDA. 3. The man didn't sound like he lived with a wife and kids—but a real estate guy could have multiple flats. What do you think? Listen to the episode here.