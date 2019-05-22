Don Jr. is being roasted after getting a book deal. Even Ivanka Trump wants in.

Donald Trump Jr. got a book deal, and his tome promises to be a intellectually enriching journey into the rich inner life of America's First Large Adult Son.

This is likely the first book that Don Jr. will ever have interacted with. As far as he understands, books are like tweets, only longer, and printed on dead trees. Sorry Donnie, I don't think you get to kill the trees yourself.

Yeah, no—if he does indeed write his book himself, it's likely to be a Burn Book of all the people who didn't like his tweets, and maybe even feature more emails in which he explicitly said "I love it" to collusion.

Don Jr. will probably write as much of his book as his dad wrote "The Art of the Deal"..... so none of it.

While the book is likely to be pro-Trump dynasty propaganda that is an insult to the written word, the internet is having fun pitching titles. There are some great puns on classic literature, so he's likely to understand none of it.

Pride and Extreme Prejudice



The Tax Man Cometh



Coward’s End



Triumph of the Shill



A Fail in Two Cities



Little Lord Flauntleroy



The Great Twatsby



Twelve Years a Slave to Russian Banks



No Expectations



Malice in Blunderland



Collusion Runs Through It#DonJrBookTitles — Pseudolus (@Undershafted) May 22, 2019