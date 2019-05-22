Don Jr. is being roasted after getting a book deal. Even Ivanka Trump wants in.

Donald Trump Jr. got a book deal, and his tome promises to be a intellectually enriching journey into the rich inner life of America's First Large Adult Son.
This is likely the first book that Don Jr. will ever have interacted with. As far as he understands, books are like tweets, only longer, and printed on dead trees. Sorry Donnie, I don't think you get to kill the trees yourself.
Yeah, no—if he does indeed write his book himself, it's likely to be a Burn Book of all the people who didn't like his tweets, and maybe even feature more emails in which he explicitly said "I love it" to collusion.
Don Jr. will probably write as much of his book as his dad wrote "The Art of the Deal"..... so none of it.
While the book is likely to be pro-Trump dynasty propaganda that is an insult to the written word, the internet is having fun pitching titles. There are some great puns on classic literature, so he's likely to understand none of it.
Speaking on not understanding things, Ivanka Trump wants in on the Twitter trend of ruthlessly mocking her brother's aggressive stupidity and its ramifications for the American republic.
Ah, yes...admitting that your brother is an absolute moron to own the libs.
Does she not understand why it's trending, and hate him as much as everyone does? Has she seen the tweets, each and every one of them an insult?
Or is she being willfully ignorant, which is kind of her thing?
You do realize most of the tweets are mocking him? Right? You really aren’t as dumb as most people say? Right? 🤦🏻♀️— donna januario (@DonnaJanuario) May 22, 2019
It's cute how you comment on it lightheartedly to show us all you're having fun with it.— Kristal M (@mozzmama) May 22, 2019
Because we know you're not, and we see right through you. pic.twitter.com/HHN9aT8rBz
This desperate attempt at humor raises the question: which Trump sibling is the dumber sibling?
On the one hand, special counsel Robert Mueller concluded that Donald Trump Jr. is too dumb for conspiracy. On the other hand, Ivanka is dumb enough to think that she's smart.
Girl. You either get to use your position in a Constitution-shredding White House acquired through nepotism to enrich yourself and your #brand, or you get to have fun with the people on Twitter. Pick one.